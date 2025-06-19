Walmart Bakery Pies Ranked From Worst To Best

Who needs to learn to make pies from scratch when the Walmart bakery cranks out a slew of flavors on the daily, all ready to be enjoyed without needing an heirloom recipe or a working oven? The selection of sizes and flavors provided by America's biggest big-box retailer is a stunning list of fruit, creme, and specialty creations that cover every taste and occasion imaginable. Thanks to a selection of larger pies and smaller one-person bakes, there's a pie to suit the tastes of the pickiest pie fan.

But that doesn't mean all the pies In the Walmart bakery perform equally well. Obviously, there will be a matter of personal preference that determines which flavors work best and which fail the test. I couldn't keep my curiosity to myself on the occasion arose to sample these bargain bakes, so I rounded up my trusty taste test team, and cracked the lids (or tore the boxes) on a baker's dozen of the options that I could find at my nearby Walmart and created a hierarchy — or a pie-rarchy, rather — that ranks these tempting pies for worst to best. Some are pies are seriously delicious, while others deserve to be panned.