The Most Popular Canned Foods From Every Decade

Canned foods have been sold commercially in the U.S. since the 1800s and are an irreplaceable pantry staple. By the end of the 19th century, canned foods' prevalence really started picking up. This led to certain canned items experiencing periods of trendiness through the ensuing decades.

Canned fish, soup, or veggies retain a baseline popularity, but they might not always be the canned food of the moment. Throughout the 20th century in particular, some canned foods spiked in popularity due to increased demand for shelf-stable foods. Canning perishable food and drink from fresh produce, to meat, to milk, offered a convenience previous generations hadn't known. At the same time, innovations like canned pasta and stew introduced the concept of a heat-and-eat meal made inside a can.

Not all canned foods that were once popular stayed that way long-term. Even the canning industry gets looped into fleeting fads, and some canned items that didn't stay popular faded into relative obscurity, or ceased to exist entirely. The millennial era ushered in a parade of canned novelty beverages — some caught on long-term, others were a flash in the ... can. Let's take a decade-by-decade look at the most popular canned foods and drinks from the last 135 years.