The Biggest Coleslaw Recalls In US History

Love it or hate it, coleslaw is a popular side dish at restaurants, cookouts, and picnics. It's simple enough to whip up a traditional coleslaw recipe on your own, but there are plenty of store-bought brands out there if you prefer a more convenient alternative. Like all manufactured foods, proper care and oversight during processing ensures a quality finished product, but even trusted companies can encounter food safety issues. And when these issues aren't caught in time and pose a risk to consumers, a recall will likely follow.

We wanted to learn more about coleslaw recalls and their impact on U.S. consumers, and we uncovered three incidents that highlight the importance of food safety at commercial manufacturing facilities. In one instance, a seafood-based wholesale company encountered problems with its mislabeled coleslaw, while popular brands Dole and Fresh Express enacted recalls over suspected contamination of their respective bagged coleslaws, among other products. It might seem like food recalls are occurring more frequently these days, but the truth is that the rate of recalls is largely the same. Also, it's likely that improved testing and quality-assurance processes detect issues that might have gone unnoticed in previous years.