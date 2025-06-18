Think Twice Before Ordering Chick-Fil-A's Grilled Chicken Sandwich Again
Chick-fil-A has inspired some of the most passionate fast food fans out there with its combination of high-quality chicken and uniquely tasty, Southern-inspired side offerings. However, a close look at its menu reveals that not every item is worth a place on your plate. Among those products is the chain's grilled chicken sandwich, which earned a "worst" designation on our list of the best and worst Chick-fil-A sandwiches. The reason comes down to taste, for both the chicken itself and the items surrounding it.
Although our reviewer conceded that this sandwich is a healthier option than many of the chain's fried alternatives, that's where the positives end. The primary issue centered on the overly-sweet flavor palate, as this sandwich contains nearly double the amount of sugar found in the traditional fried Chick-fil-A sandwich. The multigrain brioche bun likely has something to do with it, packing in 210 of the sandwich's 390 calories, compared to the 180 calories of the traditional bun.
Meanwhile, the sweetness overload is exacerbated by the standard honey-roasted barbecue sauce. Our reviewer described the pairing with the bun as "border[ing] on a dessert-like sweetness," something few people seek in a grilled chicken sandwich.
Grilled chicken problems and solutions
If you think you can salvage this Chick-fil-A sandwich by skipping the sauce, think again. Our taste-tester determined that the grilled chicken patty "isn't super flavorful" and called it "notably dry." This latter complaint is a common one with ultra-lean chicken breast, which can often dry out when grilled due to the cut's low fat content. However, this isn't a foregone conclusion with every chicken breast, as long as you remember simple tips to keep grilled chicken tender and juicy, like lowering the grill's temperature after an initial sear and resting the chicken after it's done cooking.
Those looking for a better Chick-fil-A alternative while still sticking to its grilled options should grab a grilled chicken club sandwich. Our reviewer called it "the standout of the chain's four health-oriented offerings," praising the addition of Colby Jack cheese and bacon to enhance flavor.
This poor review might come as a shock to Chick-fil-A fans who haven't tried one of these sandwiches in a while. After all, Chick-fil-A's grilled chicken sandwich has changed a lot over the years. Just remember to make the most of your next visit, especially when there are so many popular Chick-fil-A items more worthy of a spot on your plate.