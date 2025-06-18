Think Twice Before Ordering Chick-Fil-A's Grilled Chicken Sandwich Again

Chick-fil-A has inspired some of the most passionate fast food fans out there with its combination of high-quality chicken and uniquely tasty, Southern-inspired side offerings. However, a close look at its menu reveals that not every item is worth a place on your plate. Among those products is the chain's grilled chicken sandwich, which earned a "worst" designation on our list of the best and worst Chick-fil-A sandwiches. The reason comes down to taste, for both the chicken itself and the items surrounding it.

Although our reviewer conceded that this sandwich is a healthier option than many of the chain's fried alternatives, that's where the positives end. The primary issue centered on the overly-sweet flavor palate, as this sandwich contains nearly double the amount of sugar found in the traditional fried Chick-fil-A sandwich. The multigrain brioche bun likely has something to do with it, packing in 210 of the sandwich's 390 calories, compared to the 180 calories of the traditional bun.

Meanwhile, the sweetness overload is exacerbated by the standard honey-roasted barbecue sauce. Our reviewer described the pairing with the bun as "border[ing] on a dessert-like sweetness," something few people seek in a grilled chicken sandwich.