The Easy Hack That Will Make Your Fried Chicken Super Flavorful
If, in your back pocket, you've got one of those down-home crispy fried chicken recipes that will make your mouth water, it's probably hard to imagine that your fried chicken could get any better. Still, we've got a tip we think you might be interested in. There's a flavor some folks in the U.S. can't seem to get enough of. Pair it with any dish, and that dish is somehow automatically improved. Yes, we're talking about bacon — and here's why it also belongs in your fried chicken recipe.
Including bacon grease is one of the best hacks for the ultimate fried chicken because it's an easy way to give food a boost of rich, savory flavor. Think of how quickly a spoonful of bacon fat transforms bland refried pinto beans into a meaty masterpiece!
It has that effect on an already-tasty fried chicken recipe, too. The best way to infuse your chicken fry with that signature salty flavor is to stir some leftover bacon grease into your fry oil or otherwise throw a couple pieces of bacon into the oil as you cook your chicken.
Consider your smoke points
While you may be tempted to turn up that coveted bacon flavor by frying your chicken in nothing but bacon grease, we don't recommend this. Unlike peanut or canola oil, which have high smoke points, bacon grease starts smoking and sputtering at about 325 degrees Fahrenheit. Fried chicken, on the other hand, requires oil with a starting temperature of at least 350 degrees Fahrenheit, as the oil's temperature will drop when you add the meat.
Using an oil that can't withstand the heat necessary for cooking your food is one of the mistakes everyone makes when deep frying. In this case, if the oil can't stay hot enough, you won't get that coveted crispy fry and might be left with chicken that tastes burnt.
If a hint of bacon isn't enough and you want to take things a step further, try marinating the meat in bacon fat for a few hours. Simply sprinkle your favorite seasonings on raw chicken — if you don't have a go-to blend, salt, pepper, and garlic powder make a good starting point — then rub the chicken down with bacon drippings. Don't do this when the fat is still hot, however, as it could start cooking the chicken prematurely. Allow the meat to sit covered in the fridge for at least an hour (or even overnight) before breading and frying it as usual.