The Easy Hack That Will Make Your Fried Chicken Super Flavorful

If, in your back pocket, you've got one of those down-home crispy fried chicken recipes that will make your mouth water, it's probably hard to imagine that your fried chicken could get any better. Still, we've got a tip we think you might be interested in. There's a flavor some folks in the U.S. can't seem to get enough of. Pair it with any dish, and that dish is somehow automatically improved. Yes, we're talking about bacon — and here's why it also belongs in your fried chicken recipe.

Including bacon grease is one of the best hacks for the ultimate fried chicken because it's an easy way to give food a boost of rich, savory flavor. Think of how quickly a spoonful of bacon fat transforms bland refried pinto beans into a meaty masterpiece!

It has that effect on an already-tasty fried chicken recipe, too. The best way to infuse your chicken fry with that signature salty flavor is to stir some leftover bacon grease into your fry oil or otherwise throw a couple pieces of bacon into the oil as you cook your chicken.