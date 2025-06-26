The Biggest Nut Recalls In US History

Whether you're nuts for nuts or shy on the shelled snack, you can't deny the prevalence of nuts in American culture. Peanuts are an icon of baseball games, pecans are go-tos for a sweet and rich holiday pie, and walnuts are the original brain food. The Mayo Clinic even suggests that nuts can help lower cholesterol and lower the risk of high blood pressure. It's no wonder people adore this fun, bite-sized snack. But what happens when your go-to fave isn't an option?

Food recalls mean the food item in question needs to be tossed or returned to the store due to a health or safety issue. Most consumers think of meats, cheese, and dairy products when they think of food recalls, but one of the guiltiest parties out there for foodborne illness and packaging mix-ups is the good ole nut. Here are the biggest nut recalls in U.S. history.