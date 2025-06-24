11 Costco Signature Food Items Under $5 You Should Buy Every Trip

Finding well-priced items at Costco is the whole reason for bulk shopping at the warehouse chain in the first place; who wouldn't want to make their food dollars stretch as far as possible, especially in the age of eternally-rising food prices? So knowing Costco peppers its shelves with exceptional items priced at $5 (or less, even!) is like winning the Super Bowl, the World Series, and the March Madness of food shopping. And the feeling of amassing a tasty collection of bargains that only Costco can offer is like popping bottles of champagne after the big game. We Costco shoppers really get into our money-saving purchases.

The list of products available for $5 and under at your local Costco is select and varies by location and timing, of course. And as frequently as availability and prices change, it may be like hitting a moving target to find the buys you want at this bargain-busting price. But if you look closely, you'll discover an array of products in sections ranging from produce to snacks to bread items, most of which will save you considerably compared to national grocery chain prices. I took a shopping adventure to scout out the most favorable current finds so I could clue in eager shoppers on the exciting choices in Costco's $5 trove of treasures. With a little luck, you may discover these premium treasures waiting in the location near you.