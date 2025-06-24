Ruling over North Korea since 2011, dictator Kim Jong-Un is frequently accused of despotism for the cruel treatment of his citizens, along with numerous other crimes against humanity. Third in a line of Supreme Leaders that included his father and grandfather before him, Kim Jong-Un has experienced a life of privilege and endless opportunities that starkly contrast the brutal existence of North Korean citizens.

This privilege is even evident in the politician's food preferences, as reports indicate that North Korea's leader loves dining on expensive Kobe steaks. Equally problematic is Kim Jong-Un's taste for shark fin soup, though the controversy surrounding this culinary curiosity has more to do with its impact on wildlife and the environment than its high price tag.

While it's considered a delicacy in China and many other parts of Asia, shark fin soup is a rightfully derided dish due to its harmful impact on sharks and the ocean ecosystem. The process of catching and "finning" sharks is incredibly cruel, and this cruelty is why diners are encouraged to avoid ordering shark at restaurants. It's also why the U.S. instituted a law in 2021 that prohibits the sale, distribution, possession, purchase, and transportation of shark fins or any items that contain them in America. A bipartisan group of lawmakers introduced the bill in 2016, among them New Jersey Senator Cory Booker, whose platform website quotes him as stating at the time: "Shark finning is pushing some species of sharks to the brink of extinction ... Sharks play a pivotal role in marine ecosystems, and we must do more to protect them."