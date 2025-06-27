Want That Charcoal-Grilled Steak Flavor? This Is The Only Seasoning You Need

It's one of the most satisfying and unmistakable tastes for hungry carnivores: a piece of meat that was flame-grilled over real charcoal. The process imparts a smoky richness that simply isn't present in other popular steak-cooking methods, like using propane grills, pan-frying, roasting, and more. However, those who lack a suitable grilling space don't need to give up on their ideal steak flavor.

The only seasoning you need is the aptly-named charcoal seasoning. There's no doubt that it's less common than everyday spices like chili or garlic powder, or even familiar blends such as Montreal steak seasoning. However, it's a simple product at its core.

The most critical ingredient is activated charcoal, a material created by burning carbon-rich items like wood and coconut shells at extremely high temperatures. This is followed by processing steps such as treatments with acid and oxygen to purify and "activate" the charcoal that's produced. Though it's often used medically to soak up potential toxins or poisons in the body, it's also become a part of the culinary scene, where it's prized for its smoky flavor that mimics a real grill.