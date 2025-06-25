George W Bush's First Move As President-Elect? Ordering This Texas BBQ
When it comes to reasons to celebrate, few things can measure up to being elected President of the United States. So, how does one honor such an achievement? If you're the Governor of Texas, the answer is clear: Order some barbecue. That's what former President George W. Bush did upon learning he'd won the dramatic, drawn-out recount of the 2000 election. This revelation comes from the barbecue makers themselves at Cooper's Old Time Pit Bar-B-Que.
In an interview with the Southern Foodways Alliance, owner Terry Wootan described the circumstances, noting Cooper's had catered for Bush previously when he was Governor. After the election, Bush's team reached out to see if Cooper's could cater another event at the family property in Crawford, Texas. Wootan's notably understated reaction? "Well, yeah, I think we can work it in our schedule."
Wootan went on to describe the intensive background checks and screenings he and his fellow barbequers underwent before the big day. Wootan also noted the interest that dogs (presumably bomb-sniffing ones) showed in his smoker as well as the watchful eyes of security and Secret Service on his knives and cooking implements.
A meal fit for a king (or president)
The barbecue joint received some priceless national exposure when George W. Bush concluded a press conference by name-dropping Cooper's and its Llano restaurant (one of five current locations). Unfortunately, Terry Wootan didn't reveal the exact menu for the then-President-elect's event, which was attended by more than a dozen Republican governors. However, if it was anything like the restaurant's typical menu, it likely included standbys like beef ribs, brisket, chicken, and sausages. Cooper's also offers sides ranging from beans and coleslaw to potato salad and cornbread, while fruit cobblers, banana pudding, and Blue Bell ice cream provide a sweet treat to close the meal.
Along with his love of barbecue, Bush is a Texan through and through when it comes to food. Notable among other presidents and their favorite foods, Bush also enjoys Tex-Mex. (It's understandable Bush would be particularly passionate about food, considering he's among several presidents who don't drink alcohol.)
Although this was certainly the experience of a lifetime for any restaurateur, it's worth noting that Wootan didn't even name Bush when asked about his most famous customer. That honor went to another Texan and U.S. president, Lyndon Johnson, showing that fame is always relative, even in the world of presidential barbecue.