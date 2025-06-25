George W Bush's First Move As President-Elect? Ordering This Texas BBQ

When it comes to reasons to celebrate, few things can measure up to being elected President of the United States. So, how does one honor such an achievement? If you're the Governor of Texas, the answer is clear: Order some barbecue. That's what former President George W. Bush did upon learning he'd won the dramatic, drawn-out recount of the 2000 election. This revelation comes from the barbecue makers themselves at Cooper's Old Time Pit Bar-B-Que.

In an interview with the Southern Foodways Alliance, owner Terry Wootan described the circumstances, noting Cooper's had catered for Bush previously when he was Governor. After the election, Bush's team reached out to see if Cooper's could cater another event at the family property in Crawford, Texas. Wootan's notably understated reaction? "Well, yeah, I think we can work it in our schedule."

Wootan went on to describe the intensive background checks and screenings he and his fellow barbequers underwent before the big day. Wootan also noted the interest that dogs (presumably bomb-sniffing ones) showed in his smoker as well as the watchful eyes of security and Secret Service on his knives and cooking implements.