This Is Hands Down The Best McDonald's Chicken Sandwich

Burgers may be McDonald's claim to fame, but everyone knows the chicken sandwiches are no joke. With about half a dozen options on the menu, how is one to know which to order? Luckily, we made the ultimate ranking of McDonald's chicken sandwiches. This taste test entailed an initial two bites of each sandwich to get first impressions, followed by another couple of bites of each to follow up and see how they compared to one another. Using this methodology, our reviewer worked out that the Spicy McCrispy is the best poultry-based sandwich you can get at McDonald's. The sauce and overall balance of flavors put it over the top.

If you've not had a McCrispy (formerly known as the Crispy Chicken Sandwich), here's what you need to know: It has a totally different vibe than the classic McChicken, which has been around for decades. The McCrispy contains a breast fillet with rib meat. This makes it more of a fried chicken sandwich (unlike the McChicken, which uses a patty). To that effect, it's also got an extra crispy Southern-style coating. The spicy version also comes dripping with Spicy Pepper Sauce, containing both habanero and paprika, which brings more heat than any other McDonald's menu item. It's rounded out with tangy, crispy crinkle cut pickles that expertly cut through the grease and the buttery potato roll bun.