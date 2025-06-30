Vintage '90s Desserts That Vanished From Menus And Shelves

Everyone loves a good throwback, especially the sweet kind. Some vintage desserts from the 1990s are of the bittersweet variety, though, as they can no longer be enjoyed by those who once loved them.

While there have been dupes and homemade versions of iconic '90s treats, the discontinued OGs from decades past are a lot to live up to. At least, the memories attached to them cannot be recreated.

The passing of 25 years makes a big difference. It isn't just the food that has changed, but our complete way of life. We have some serious nostalgia for the '90s, and taste has a way of taking us back. That's why the sweet treats that once lined grocery store shelves and graced restaurant menus of decades past live rent-free in our heads, even if they've vanished from reality. From frozen treats and bite-sized sweets to interesting spins on traditional confections, these desserts from the '90s may be long gone, but have not been forgotten.