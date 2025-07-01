The Biggest Yogurt Recalls In US History

There are many things to love about yogurt. It's portable, versatile, creamy, and delicious — then a recall happens and makes us question it all. Yogurt has been around for over 7,000 years, originating in what is now Turkey. In the 1900s, fruit-flavored yogurt emerged as a major hit with American consumers, leading to the rise of mega yogurt brands like Dannon. Yogurt's commercial appeal continued to surge into the 21st century. As more yogurt brands fill out the dairy section of grocery stores, the increase in options has led to an increase in yogurt recalls.

Mislabeled products, contamination from foreign objects, and the presence of foodborne pathogens are the most common reasons for food recalls. Yogurt companies have been plagued by all of them. Another quality control challenge yogurt faces pertains to its perishable nature. Issues with mold and spoilage have also contributed to some massive yogurt recalls. All recalls in the U.S. are monitored by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) or the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA).

When a food product is recalled, it creates a huge financial setback for the manufacturers responsible for the problem and poses a serious risk to the health and wellbeing of the general public. Deviations in the commercial yogurt-making process have cost companies millions of dollars and threatened many people's lives. This list details some of the biggest and most destructive yogurt recalls to ever hit the American consumer market.