The Best Items New To Costco In July 2025
Costco members enjoy a range of benefits all year long, but shoppers have a lot more to look forward to this July. Whether you're planning for an upcoming gathering or simply seeking fun snacking options, the warehouse retail chain is offering some nice deals worth exploring this month. We did a little research on Costco's latest and greatest items and compiled a list that includes an indoor grill/griddle, gourmet cheese, fruit snacks, healthy oat treats, environmentally friendly hand soap, dog toys, and scented candles.
With the exception of the smokeless grill and gourmet cheese, which are online exclusives, the other items on our list can be found in-store or online. However, not all Costco locations are guaranteed to have specific items, so you may want to check with your store prior to heading out. It's also worth noting that the prices listed may not be the same at every location. While Costco is a great place to stock up on groceries, these diverse products show that the store has much more to offer shoppers.
Ovente Smokeless Griddle & Grill System
With so many perfect grill recipes out there, having an alternative to outdoor appliances is key when the weather's not being cooperative. The Ovente Smokeless Griddle & Grill System ensures you can whip up tasty foods no matter what, as this smokeless grill is safe to use inside. For $99.99, you can experience impressive features like quick heating, adjustable temperature control, and non-stick cooking surfaces.
Papillon Roquefort Cheese
If it's true that "You may fascinate a woman by giving her a piece of cheese," Costco's 3-pound half wheel of Papillon Roquefort Cheese is bound to fascinate everyone in a 5-mile radius. Retailing for $119.99, this is one of a few bulk gourmet cheese deals offered by the warehouse retail chain, alongside aged Comté Cheese and Mifroma Gruyere Cheese, and others.
Arizona Sour Fruit Snacks
Along with its flavorful range of 99-cent iced teas, the AriZona brand is also known for its selection of fun fruit snacks. At Costco, shoppers can snag a 12-pack of watermelon-flavored AriZona Sour Fruit Snacks for $18.99. Each individual package contains 5 ounces of gummy treats, which are made with 100% real fruit juice without the addition of artificial colors and preservatives.
Bobo's Strawberry Lemonade Stuff'd Oat Bites
Bobo's is a healthy snack brand known for using wholesome ingredients that taste good while also providing vital nutrients. Bobo's Stuff'd Strawberry Lemonade Oat Bites hits Costco shelves this July, and shoppers can pick up a convenient 20-count package for the reasonable price of $12.99. If you're a fan of this flavor, you can also check out our ranking of Bobo's bars from worst to best to add variety to your wholesome snack arsenal.
Mrs. Meyer's Clean Day Hand Soap
Many consumers are concerned about the environmental impact of soaps and cleansers, as some products can cause massive harm after making their way into the water supply. Mrs. Meyer's Clean Day Hand Soap offers a friendlier hygiene solution, thanks to plant-derived ingredients like aloe vera and olive oil. Priced at $24.99, this 4-count variety pack of limited-edition scents features Tomato Vine, Fresh Cut Grass, Dandelion, and Blueberry.
KONG Classic Dog Toys
We'd never want to leave our furry friends out of Aldi's July fun, and the KONG Classic Dog Toys 3-pack looks like a great time for your favorite canine. These rubber chew toys offer mental stimulation while also benefiting the health of your dog's teeth and gums. Proud pet parents can currently find this product at Costco for $31.99.
Simply Indulgent Fragranced Candle Set
When planning a romantic evening, the perfect date night recipes require a suitable ambiance to really shine, and Costco has you covered where candlelight is concerned. The Simply Indulgent Fragranced Candle 4-piece Set not only exudes a warm and welcoming light, but these candles also feature tempting scents like Wild Jasmine, Sunlit Marigold, Wildflower Way, and Daisy Dream. Each set retails for $29.99.