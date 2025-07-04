The Best Items New To Costco In July 2025

Costco members enjoy a range of benefits all year long, but shoppers have a lot more to look forward to this July. Whether you're planning for an upcoming gathering or simply seeking fun snacking options, the warehouse retail chain is offering some nice deals worth exploring this month. We did a little research on Costco's latest and greatest items and compiled a list that includes an indoor grill/griddle, gourmet cheese, fruit snacks, healthy oat treats, environmentally friendly hand soap, dog toys, and scented candles.

With the exception of the smokeless grill and gourmet cheese, which are online exclusives, the other items on our list can be found in-store or online. However, not all Costco locations are guaranteed to have specific items, so you may want to check with your store prior to heading out. It's also worth noting that the prices listed may not be the same at every location. While Costco is a great place to stock up on groceries, these diverse products show that the store has much more to offer shoppers.