Bobo's Bars Ranked, Worst To Best
If you've ever perused the snack bar section of your local grocery store, you may have stumbled upon Bobo's Oat Bars and considered giving them a go. Bobo's bars have been known for packing healthy and nutritious oats into a single bar (or bite) before mixing up the flavor by adding all sorts of yummy extras.
And while we, too, were fans of Bobo's bars, we had no idea just how many flavors the Colorado-based company offered to the public. From your everyday basic flavors to spicy holiday classics, we were pleased to be able to sample a plethora of Bobo's flavors and provide our honest opinion about each one here.
Whether you're a longtime Bobo's fan or you're just now hearing about them, be sure to strap in because we've tasted a ton of Bobo's bars, and we're itching to share our opinion on them. From the worst to the best, this is all you need to know about Bobo's current oat bar flavors. Let's hop to it!
26. Double Chocolate Almond Butter Protein Bar
Blech! We didn't like this Bobo's bar flavor one bit. As you might expect from a protein bar, the flavor of the chocolate wasn't the true deep, sweet, and decadent type our taste buds know and love. Instead, this bar came with a weirdly matte chocolate coating and tasted about as bad as it looked.
The texture was extremely thick and not in a pleasant sort of way. All in all, the flavor, texture, and overall presentation of this Double Chocolate Almond Butter Protein Bar totally fell flat as far as we're concerned. Bummer!
25. Peanut Butter & Berry Jam Stuff'd Oat Bar
We were disappointed by this one for several reasons. First, when it comes to the PB&J arena, Bobo's tends to do a good job capturing the true essence of the flavors of peanut butter and jelly. However, in the case of the Peanut Butter & Berry Jam Oat Bar, the taste was off.
This potentially delicious oat bar was disheartening, mostly because it lacked filling. There was hardly any jam in there at all, and whatever peanut butter was hiding in there was virtually non-existent. Out of all the PB&J picks available, this was, by far, our least favorite.
24. Dipp'd Peanut Butter Oat Bar + Dark Chocolate
Sigh. This is one of those snacks that smells better than it tastes.
When we initially took a whiff of this bar, we immediately got Reese's Peanut Butter Cup vibes, of which, of course, we were totally down for. Once we bit into it, though, we quickly discovered that this Dipp'd Peanut Butter Oat Bar with dark chocolate wasn't at all what we thought it would be. Instead, we were met with an extremely subtle (and almost non-existent) peanut butter flavor paired with chocolate that didn't quite taste good enough to hold its own. In the end, we were disappointed with this one, despite the promising first aroma.
23. Gingerbread Oat Bar
When we heard the word "gingerbread," we immediately thought of molasses and cozy warming spices. Sadly, that wasn't exactly what we got with the limited-edition Gingerbread Oat Bar. Instead, we received a sweet cinnamon-y bar that's good but doesn't remotely taste like anything we'd consider true gingerbread.
If you happen to pick up Bobo's Gingerbread Oat Bar, be sure to adjust your expectations. Though not entirely gingerbread, its thick and rich texture paired with its interesting flavor makes for a delicately sweet bite, producing results similar to that of a cinnamon cake donut.
It's definitely not bad, but not exactly what we had in mind either.
22. Pumpkin Spice Oat Bar
Interesting! This one smelled a lot like how we expected the gingerbread one to smell, despite being labeled as pumpkin spice. At first bite, we reeled at how strong it was, and no, it wasn't because we have anything against pumpkin spice. This bar was decidedly bold, to put it nicely, but not in a good way. The flavors of clove and cinnamon were certainly there, but the taste was so robust that we couldn't finish the bar despite our desire to.
This bar isn't terrible, but it also isn't for the faint of heart.
21. Peach Oat Bar
We cracked open the wrapper of the Bobo's Peach Oat Bar and weren't sure exactly what we'd get. At first sniff, there was zilch. At first bite? Practically the same. There was nothing notable or stand-out about this bar, though we did feel that the dried peaches strewn throughout were a nice touch.
On the whole, the dried peaches were the most flavorful part; otherwise, the oat bar was bland and uncommentable — this coming from folks who love peaches. Overall, we thought this oat bar missed the mark and deserved to be skipped in the grocery aisle. Sorry, Bobo's!
20. Original with Chocolate Chip Oat Bites
Oh, chocolate chips, how we love thee! Unfortunately, when it comes to Bobo's Chocolate Chip Oat Bites, we aren't impressed.
At first, we actually were quite excited about what we'd get. It smelled like the right balance of oats and chocolate, and we had high hopes for how it would taste. Upon first bite, however, our excitement quickly turned into disappointment. The bar's flavor was just okay, and there was a slight chemical aftertaste that was pretty off-putting. Thus, this made for another flavor that we didn't think was bad, but we just didn't love.
19. Almond Butter Oat Bar
Based on some of the other flavors we've tested from Bobo's, we weren't quite so excited about the almond butter flavor. Almond butter is already bland on its own, so without a bit of jazzing up with this bar, we knew it was likely to pack dull flavor.
Indeed, the Bobo's Almond Butter Oat Bar tasted just as we expected. The mouthfeel was dense, the flavor was mundane, and overall, this was a very uninteresting pick. One thing we did like was the almond bits thrown in. But other than that, this was another pass as far as we're concerned.
18. Apple Pie Oat Bar
The Apple Pie Oat Bar was pretty good. It offered decent apple flavor, and the pie filling was all right. It certainly didn't knock our socks off, but the spices used worked well. We just expected a little more oomph based on the name it carried.
After all, "apple pie" usually packs with it some serious nuanced flavor with cinnamon and plenty of brown sugar and apple. This bar doesn't quite replicate those flavors, although we suppose it'd be a good grab for a snack if you need something to hold you over until dinner.
17. Coconut Almond Chocolate Chip Oat Bar
This will sound weird, but we actually dislike this flavor so much more than we do the plain coconut flavor. The Bobo's Coconut Almond Chocolate Chip Bar would seemingly pack more flavor than coconut alone, but oddly, it does not. Instead, we find it to taste duller than its coconut counterpart — something we're thoroughly confused by.
One thing we do like is that the texture of the bar is decidedly lighter than others, most likely due to some of the mix-ins like almonds and chocolate chips stashed throughout. Otherwise, we find this particular Bobo's grab pretty drab, which is a true bummer, if you ask us.
16. Chocolate Almond Brownie Oat Bar
First whiff? Mmm, decadent brownie! First taste? Eh...
If there's one thing that gets under our skin, it's when a snack smells like it's going to be a certain way, but then it surprises us with a completely different taste. It isn't that these almond brownie bars don't taste like chocolate — they do. But they taste like the "diet" type of chocolate that has a certain malty, bitter twang to it that just doesn't compare to the depth and sweet richness of the real thing. As much as we want to like it, the Chocolate Almond Brownie Oat Bar is also pass for us.
15. Original Oat Bar
Bobo's Original Oat Bar isn't gross, but it also isn't spectacular. The original bar is exactly as you'd imagine. It's a dense, chewy, thick bar that's soft and packed full of sweetened oats. Of course, that doesn't sound like such a terrible description, and indeed, it isn't. Still, when it comes to any real wow factor, this bar has none. There are no mix-ins, no spice, no real flavor ... just sweetened oats.
At the end of the day, Bobo's Original Oat Bar isn't bad. But in terms of distinct flavor or uniqueness, it isn't our favorite either.
14. Peanut Butter Oat Bar
Bobo's Peanut Butter Oat Bar? Meh, it is okay. While it doesn't taste terrible, we are quite fed up with the amount of times we've seen snacks marked as "peanut butter" only for them to provide the subtle flavor of something nutty.
For us true peanut butter fans out there, we need something bold, robust, and undeniably peanut buttery. Sadly, this Bobo's Peanut Butter Oat Bar misses the mark. We just can't seem to get past its bland and unexciting taste. As such, we've deemed this one not quite worthy of its peanut butter title.
13. Peanut Butter Chocolate Chip Oat Bar
We don't much like the Peanut Butter Oat Bar, and sadly, the Peanut Butter Chocolate Chip Oat Bar from Bobo's isn't much better. Though we can attest that the chocolate in this one lends the bar a more pleasing, sweet taste, it isn't quite enough to make this Bobo's bar a favorite. In fact, it tastes pretty similar to the original peanut butter bar, only this time, with a few chocolate chips thrown in, which work to sweeten things up — barely.
Overall, we still aren't crazy about this one, despite the chocolatey upgrade. Drat!
12. Dipp'd Original Oat Bar + Dark Chocolate
Remember Bobo's Original Oat Bar? Yeah, it wasn't our favorite. However, this "Dipp'd" rendition of the original dishes up a slightly different flavor, and we're happy to report ... we're diggin' it!
Although still not amazingly distinct compared to some of the others, this flavor has a simple nature to it that we actually like. The dark chocolate coating on the bottom gives it just the right amount of something different to keep it from tasting like sweetened, bland oats. We think this would make the perfect grab for picky kiddos or even adults who just want a quick snack to munch on as they go about their day. It's decent!
11. Dipp'd Chocolate Oat Bar + Dark Chocolate
Upon opening this oat bar up, it certainly looked different from all the rest. Coated completely in dark chocolate with a chocolatey dipped bottom, this bar had the potential to taste really good. And at 1 ounce, this bar was also smaller (much smaller) than the other oat bars, which are 3 ounces.
So, how'd it taste? Great, actually. The chocolatey flavor was largely satisfying and didn't pack that "diet" or artificial chocolate taste. On top of that, this Dipp'd Chocolate Oat Bar + Dark Chocolate had the perfect texture. It wasn't too thick, but instead it gave us just enough chewy granola texture to please our palate.
10. Banana Chocolate Chip Oat Bar
This Bobo's Banana Chocolate Chip Oat Bar had us confused as to what to think. At first, the oat bar was emitting a weird, stinky smell that didn't exactly whet our appetite. After taking a bite, we still thought it had a weird flavor. Despite the bad first impression, we found this oat bar to mellow out into a pleasing banana-like flavor very reminiscent of what you'd get with a chocolate-chip-filled banana loaf.
Strange, right? With all things considered, we'd definitely sample this flavor again, especially alongside a cool and creamy glass of milk. It comes off a bit weird at first, but all in all, it isn't bad.
9. Maple Pecan Oat Bar
Bobo's Maple Pecan Oat Bar certainly sounds good, and honestly, the name definitely matches the flavor. The taste of this one is quite strong, so if you aren't a fan of maple, this isn't the grab for you. Even for us maple lovers over here, the smell of syrupy goodness on this bar is quite robust — honestly, almost annoyingly so.
Nevertheless, the bar itself is pretty tasty and does capture traditional fall flavors quite well. Thus, if you're looking for a quick and sweet fall treat, we definitely recommend trying the Maple Pecan Oat Bar.
8. Coconut Oat Bar
Bobo's Coconut Oat Bar? We must say it isn't too bad. Actually, it is one of the more pleasant-tasting Bobo's flavors, especially given that it has no unique or special mix-ins added to it.
As far as how the bar tastes, expect it to be heavy on coconut, with a flavor similar to that of munching on coconut flakes or shreds. The texture on this one also is much lighter than some of the other bars, which tend to be unappetizingly dense and chewy. For this reason, the Bobo's coconut flavor is one of our favorites of the bunch.
7. Cinnamon Raisin Oat Bar
Based on the name, we were already pretty stoked to give this one a try. As oatmeal cookie enthusiasts, we imagined that cinnamon raisin flavors would play well with Bobo's Oat Bar base. The result? We were absolutely right! The combination of cozy cinnamon paired with satisfying sweet raisins was perfect when it came to amplifying the flavor of these oat bars.
Our only recommendation is that Bobo's could stand to make these a tad — and we do mean only a tad — sweeter to bring out even more of the flavor. Other than that, this is one of our most cherished Bobo's picks. Delish!
6. Cranberry Orange Oat Bar
Another unexpected winner is Bobo's Cranberry Orange Oat Bar, which is interestingly delicious. We say "interesting" because there is virtually no cranberry flavor present, meaning those who love the traditionally tangy flavor of cranberry orange may be left disappointed. Still, the bold orange flavor that's leftover is sweet and pleasant enough to make this bar one of our faves.
Just know that you'll really need to love orange flavor to get into this one. It tastes almost like a candy orange slice, which we personally really enjoy. You should definitely give this festive flavor a go if you happen to see it on store shelves.
5. Lemon Poppyseed Oat Bar
Mmmm, delicious. The Bobo's Lemon Poppyseed Oat Bar really hits the spot, especially if you're a lemon fan. The taste of this bar is a lemon powerhouse; there isn't really anything that's subtle about it. At first bite, the lemon hits your tongue right away before it eventually fades into a sweet candy-like flavor.
Honestly, we were taken aback by the robust taste of this one, especially given the subtlety of the other oat bar flavors. But honestly, this was one of our top picks; we'll definitely be coming back for more.
4. Dark Chocolate Almond With Sea Salt Oat Bar
We didn't expect it, but this ended up being one of the best of the dark chocolate-flavored bunch. The Bobo's Dark Chocolate Almond With Sea Salt Oat Bar offered the perfect balance of sweet and salty, with its dark chocolate aura mingled with the light and refreshing taste of sea salt all wrapped in a slew of perfectly sweetened oats.
It's a nice combination that is pleasing to the tongue while avoiding that dreaded "diet" chocolate taste we so often encounter when eating healthier snack bar options like these. With all things considered, we love this Bobo's bar offering.
3. Peanut Butter Chocolate Chip Protein Bar
Oh, yum! We weren't expecting this one to pack so much flavor, especially given the fact that the double chocolate protein bar flavor was such a flop. So, what made the Bobo's Peanut Butter Chocolate Chip Protein Bar special? Several things.
First and foremost, we love its intensely peanut butter taste. Second, we love the little crispy bits scattered throughout that provide a satisfying little crunch as we make our way through the bar. Lastly, Bobo's isn't at all stingy with the chocolate chips, making this an incredibly delicious and crave-worthy way to get in an extra 15 grams of protein. We'll take it!
2. Strawberry Stuff'd Oat Bites
Wow, oh wow! Now, THIS is what we're talking about.
Bobo's Strawberry Stuff'd Oat Bites are bite-sized minis that come packed with the most delicious strawberry filling. The taste reminds us of Quaker Strawberries and Cream instant oatmeal, a nostalgic breakfast favorite. We're thinking it's the combination of oats with a mixture of strawberry purée and apple powder, according to the package label. The filling and small size of the oat bite also help make for a lighter mouthfeel than the other traditional oat bars.
1. Grape and Strawberry PB&Js
Oatmeal bars stuffed with peanut butter and jelly? Sign us up! That's what we thought when we first laid eyes on this decadent-sounding flavor combination. Bobo's Grape PB&Js – they also come in strawberry flavor — are a perfectly sized, round, flat disc stuffed full of yummy jelly and hearty peanut butter filling. It tastes almost exactly like a PB&J sandwich.
This makes it a great option for people who love PB&J sandwiches but simply can't tolerate the gluten in the real thing. Since Bobo's is gluten-free, PB&J lovers can eat as many as they want without experiencing any ill side effects. It's a win-win!