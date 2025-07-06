The Best New Aldi Finds Of July 2025
Maybe its the sense of wonder we feel when our surroundings are teeming with life; Or maybe it's just the heat. Either way, in the summer, it's easier to slow down and focus on the simple pleasures like bright and fresh morning smoothies and evening snacks on the patio with the family once temperature drops. As usual, Aldi has its finger on the pulse of the season.
While June's 12 best Aldi Finds were all about one of America's favorite pastime, getting outside and grilling, July's new products are like a European getaway for your tastebuds. There's a spicy new flatbread from Mama Cozzi's, a gyro-making kit that brings the fresh flavors of the Mediterranean, pancake-flavored cookies, and butterfly shrimp stuffed with an unexpected filling for more adventurous eaters. As usual, there are also fun gadgets to make your summer adventures more easier, like a portable blender, on-the-go snack trays, and a sleek gadget that will keep your bug-repelling candles working overtime.
Mama Cozzi's Chorizo Chipotle Fire Party Flatbread
If you had the good sense to snag one of the Range Master gas pizza ovens featured in our best Aldi finds for May 2025, we have another yummy reason for you to fire that baby up! Findable in the freezer aisle starting July 16, Mama Cozzi's Chorizo Chipotle Fire Party Flatbread is sure to be a hot commodity. Slathered with chipotle tomato sauce and loaded with mozzarella and Monterey Jack cheeses, slices of jalapeño, and spicy chorizo sausage, you won't believe you got so much flavor for $6.99.
Ambiano Portable Blender
In the throes of summer, only something frosty and blended will do. Whether you're making fruity morning smoothies for you and your tentmate or having your bestie over for frozen margarita night on the porch, the Ambiano Portable Blender has you covered. The wireless blender comes in red, pink, or blue to match your mood (or your best beach umbrella). Grab yours on July 30 for $14.99.
Benton's Pancake Cookie Thins
Perhaps in the past you've felt bad about eating cookies for breakfast. Boy, have we got a sweet little solution for you! Benton's Pancake Cookie Thins have got the texture and convenience of a cookie with all the flavor of a heaping stack of buttery pancakes! Are they breakfast or dessert? It's hard to say. We suppose you'll just have to make that decision yourself. Snag a couple bags — in maple or blueberry flavor — beginning June 23 for $2.99.
Crofton Divided Snack Serving Tray
If there's anything we love more than a snack, its a platter of snacks. Available July 30, Crofton Divided Snack Serving Trays can be found in either a square or round style, with the former having four compartments and the latter having five. Both cost $7.99. They each come with their own lid, making them ideal for taking a crispy summer vegetable platter in the park or mixing and matching all your favorite sweet, salty, and gummy snacks at the drive-in movies.
Specially Selected Crispy Stuffed Shrimp
On July 16, you can snack like you're sitting seaside, with Specially Selected Crispy Stuffed Shrimp. Sort of a seafood popper, dill pickle ranch shrimp are butterflied, stuffed with creamy dill filling, coated in crispy breadcrumbs and fried golden brown. If you prefer your shrimp a little more spicy, try the Nashville Hot version. Both cost $5.99 a box and make an excellent appetizer for your next backyard barbecue.
Kirkton House Candle Warmer Lamp
If you're looking for vintage vibes without the risk, the Kirkton House Candle Warmer Lamp is right up your home-decor hallway. Clever and stylish, this warming light works to melt candle wax from above, eliminating the need for an open flame. Try it on your favorite citronella candle to keep the mosquitoes at bay. Hitting shelves on July 9, they are available in Black, Golden, or Silver, for $14.99.
Southern Grove Trail Mixes
Since your favorite trail mix might already be a lot worse for you than you thought, you might as well put the pedal to the metal and go full sugar rush. Set to hit stores on July 2, Southern Grove Trail Mixes is releasing two new flavors: Strawberry Lemonade and Cotton Candy. The latter keeps you on your toes with bits of cotton and lemon-flavored fizzy clusters, strawberry-flavored confection drops, and shortbread bits mixed in with peanuts, vanilla cream-flavored almonds, and yogurt covered raisins. For $4.89 per bag, it's great for little ones feeling snacky during fireworks!
Pembrook Bluetooth Label Maker
If you missed spring cleaning, don't worry! Summer cleaning is just as satisfying. To help you with your organizing game, Aldi is stocking up on Pembrook Bluetooth Label Makers, hitting shelves July 9. The pocketsize label makers come in blue or white, and while they may run you $19.99, we're confident that the peace of mind you'll find in your appropriately labeled living space will be priceless.
Bremer Gyro Kit
When you want something filling and fresh on a hot summer afternoon, nothing hits the spot like a gyro. The Bremer Gyro Kit, coming to the freezer aisle on July 9, is sure to satisfy the whole family. It comes with five cooked slices of meat, pita wraps, and an 8-ounce container of tzatziki sauce for $10.05. Just thaw, warm up the meat and bread in the skillet or microwave, and add your favorite fresh vegetables. We recommend tomato, red onion, lettuce, and cucumber for the complete gyro experience.