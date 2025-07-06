The Best New Aldi Finds Of July 2025

Maybe its the sense of wonder we feel when our surroundings are teeming with life; Or maybe it's just the heat. Either way, in the summer, it's easier to slow down and focus on the simple pleasures like bright and fresh morning smoothies and evening snacks on the patio with the family once temperature drops. As usual, Aldi has its finger on the pulse of the season.

While June's 12 best Aldi Finds were all about one of America's favorite pastime, getting outside and grilling, July's new products are like a European getaway for your tastebuds. There's a spicy new flatbread from Mama Cozzi's, a gyro-making kit that brings the fresh flavors of the Mediterranean, pancake-flavored cookies, and butterfly shrimp stuffed with an unexpected filling for more adventurous eaters. As usual, there are also fun gadgets to make your summer adventures more easier, like a portable blender, on-the-go snack trays, and a sleek gadget that will keep your bug-repelling candles working overtime.