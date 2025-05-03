The Best Aldi Finds Items Of May 2025
Something magical happens when the weather starts heating up. The world around us begins to come alive, and we want to soak up every drop of its sweetness while we can because who knows better than we, fresh off the coattails of winter, how fleeting it can be? Aldi understands, and the store's seasonal offerings for the month of May really show it.
While April's Aldi finds helped us to bring spring into our kitchens, May's goodies encourage us to get out there and take part in nature! From grilling accessories to a portable coffee maker and kettle, Aldi's got you covered. There's a top notch new breakfast pizza from Mama Cozzi's Kitchen and even a portable gas pizza oven to cook it in — not to mention all the tasty snacks you've come to expect from the beloved grocery chain. With all that and more hitting Aldi's shelves soon, it seems all that's left for you to do is book a campsite.
Mama Cozzi's Pizza Kitchen Egg and Chorizo Breakfast Deli Pizza
If you can't get enough of our cheesy bacon breakfast pizza recipe, you're going to love the latest from Mama Cozzi's Pizza Kitchen. The Egg and Chorizo Breakfast Deli Pizza is a Southwestern-style pie featuring mozzarella and cheddar cheeses, scrambled egg, chorizo, tomatoes, and a sprinkling of diced jalapeño. Try it topped with a couple slices of fresh avocado and a drizzle of Sriracha (if you like a little extra heat.) This instant breakfast staple will hit Aldi's freezer aisle on May 28, and for $5.99 each, you might as well stock the freezer!
Crofton Freeze Pop Tray
Because it's almost the time of year when you're going to want to keep some frozen treats on hand, make sure you have some Crofton Freeze Pop Trays handy. These reusable trays are $4.99 each. Simply fill them with your favorite blend of fruit and juice (don't forget a little guar gum, the secret ingredient that gives homemade popsicles a better texture), and pop them in the freezer. Whether you like yours shaped like unicorns, strawberries, geometric shapes, honeycombs, flowers, or dinosaurs, Aldi will have a little something for everyone beginning May 7.
Specially Selected Luxury Belgian Cookie Gift Box
Nothing speaks to that sweet spot between spring and summer quite like a garden party. If you like to celebrate the bounty that comes with the changing of seasons with a spot of tea and a selection of tiny chocolatey cookies, we have just the thing for you: the Specially Selected Luxury Belgian cookie gift box. These sweet little treats will be available on May 21 for $7.99.
Adventuridge Portable Coffee Maker or Kettle
'Tis the season for outdoor adventures! But just because you may be choosing to sleep outside doesn't mean you shouldn't wake up to some of your favorite comforts. On May 21, grab an Adventuridge portable coffee maker or kettle from Aldi, so you can enjoy your morning cup of tea or joe wherever you go. Looking for some good coffee to go with it? Check out our ultimate ranking of Aldi ground coffee.
Appetitos Breaded Cheese Curds
When you have friends and family to entertain, nothing pleases a crowd quite like cheese curds. On May 28, Appetitos Breaded Cheese Curds will be unleashed on Aldi's freezer aisle for your snacking pleasure. Made with Wisconsin cheddar cheese, these squeaky morsels pair perfectly with an array of dipping sauces. We recommend ranch, marinara, or alternating between honey mustard and spicy mustard. Each box will run you $4.99.
Charbroil Grilling Accessories
If you've ever come across a veggie too small to skewer, then you know how essential a good grill basket is. Those folks looking to add one to their grilling arsenal can snag some Charbroil Grilling Accessories. Along with the rolling basket, grilling gloves to protect your hands are available for $8.99, starting May 14.
Sundae Shoppe Sorbet Flight
The best thing about the "girl dinner" concept is that it's designed so you don't have to choose. There's a little something to satisfy every craving. Sundae Shoppe Sorbet Flight is just like that, but in fruity frozen form. Each box contains three 4.4-ounce cups of sorbet in a trio of tasty flavors: blood orange, coconut pineapple, and chocolate. Imported from Italy, this authentic sorbet flight will have you feeling like you're sunbathing on the Amalfi Coast for just $4.29. Grab yours on May 7.
Range Master Gas Pizza Oven
If you've ever found yourself with a hankering for freshly baked pizza, with no oven in sight, fret no more! On May 14, you can snag a Range Master gas pizza oven for $99.99. Whether you're hanging out in the backyard or meeting some friends at the beach, you'll never have to worry about how you're going to satisfy that nagging, eternal pizza craving again.
Clancy's Chocolate or Birthday Cake Pretzels
If there's one thing that never goes out of style, it's a classic covered pretzel. Now, Clancy's is introducing two new favorite flavors, soon to hit Aldi: Birthday Cake and Milk Chocolate Toffee! Perfect for a picnic, a snack by the pool, or a drive-in movie, these will be your go-to snack for spring and summer. Grab yours for $2.99 a bag this May.