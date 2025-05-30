12 Best Aldi Finds Items Coming June 2025
With June rapidly approaching, you might be thinking about what you'll need in order to make summer fun, relaxing, and (perhaps most importantly) delicious. Accordingly, summer-minded shoppers are encouraged to head to Aldi this June to check out its selection of new products. Aldi provided us with some exclusive information on these soon-to-arrive items, and we're excited to share our findings with you.
Along with seasoned beef patties and salmon for dinner, Aldi's June Finds also include fun desserts and icy treats, chips and crisps, brioche buns, non-alcoholic spritzers, frozen pizza, and more. And as shoppers have come to expect from the chain, Aldi strives to price its products affordably. There is one caveat, however, as the products designated as Aldi Finds often go fast. With quantities limited, there's no guarantee that you'll be able to find a specific item in your local store. If you want to improve your chances, avoid using the wrong Aldi shopping approach by visiting the store early on Wednesday, as that's when many locations replenish their Finds.
Clancy's Kettle Potato Chips (Sweet Maui Onion Style or Chili Pepper Lime)
Aldi's famed Clancy's chips (which are reportedly made by the Midwestern brand Barrel O' Fun) will feature two enticing new flavors starting June 18. Each 8-ounce bag of Clancy's Sweet Maui Onion Style or Chili Pepper Lime Kettle Potato Chips will retail for just $1.95. Snack lovers take note, as these new flavors aren't likely to hang around store shelves for very long.
Specially Selected Hummus Crisps (Sweet Chilli or Feta Garlic & Herb)
Hummus chips and crisps make for slightly more wholesome snacking than potato chips thanks to the use of chickpeas (not to mention their tastiness). Aldi will debut two flavors of Specially Selected Hummus Crisps on June 18: Sweet Chili and Feta, Garlic & Herb. Retailing for $2.49 per 4-ounce bag, these crisps definitely deserve a place in your pantry.
Cattleman's Ranch Seasoned Beef Patties (Mushroom Swiss or Texas BBQ)
We already have some expert tips for winning grilling season, but if you're looking for an easy burger shortcut, Cattlemen's Ranch Seasoned Beef Patties offer big, bold flavors without the hassle. You can find them at your local Aldi starting June 4, and shoppers can choose from smoky Texas BBQ and savory Mushroom Swiss flavors. Each box of six ⅓-pound patties will cost $8.99, making it pretty feasible for most shoppers to snag both flavors from the store.
Fremont Alaska Sockeye Salmon Burgers
Aldi has a reputation for offering affordable seafood thanks to its unique operational model, which employs cost-saving techniques like quarter deposits for carts and a lack of disposable bags. The chain's Fremont Alaska Sockeye Salmon Burgers are no exception when it comes to affordability, as these savory salmon burgers will retail for $4.49. Shoppers can purchase a two-pack of these patties starting June 25.
Specially Selected Everything Brioche Buns
Brioche is a type of French bread known for its tender yet dense texture and its pleasantly sweet flavor. Aldi uses this beloved bread as a base for its Specially Selected Everything Brioche Buns, which are slated to arrive at the chain on June 11. These buns come in packs of four and will retail for $3.29 per package once they make their grand debut.
Cedar Plank Fresh Atlantic Salmon with Sweet Bourbon Seasoning
Aldi's Cedar Plank Fresh Atlantic Salmon with Sweet Bourbon Seasoning ensures an easy and delicious dinner is right at your fingertips. Shoppers will find this tempting product at the store starting June 11, and each package will be priced at $10.99. If you're looking for expert advice on the best side dish to go with salmon, you can't miss with braised lentils, lime-cilantro rice, or asparagus.
Mama Cozzi's BBQ Chicken Pizza
The quality of frozen pizza varies quite a bit, but shoppers often praise this private Aldi brand. If you love the combo of thin crust and hearty toppings, then Mama Cozzi's BBQ Chicken Pizza is just the product for you. Each 16.2-ounce box of pizza will cost $4.95, which means you get a pretty big bang for your buck. Customers will find this pizza at the chain starting June 4.
Specially Selected Garlic Cheese Flatbread
Flatbread, as pizza's unleavened cousin, makes an excellent appetizer, side dish, or snack. Hitting Aldi shelves on June 18, this Specially Selected Garlic Cheese Flatbread is a convenient way to enjoy some carb-y, cheesy goodness. For $3.29, shoppers can pick up a 9.9-ounce package. And because this is a frozen product, you can even buy a few of them to stock in your freezer.
Sundae Shoppe Sparkler Pops
Aldi's version of this iconic frozen American treat with origins in the Cold War will burst onto store shelves starting June 18. Sundae Shoppe Sparkler Pops feature classic red, white, and blue coloring and offer strawberry, lemon, and blueberry flavors. You can purchase these patriotic popsicles for $3.29 a box, with each pack containing six individual pops.
Sundae Shoppe Mini Ice Cream Cones
Arriving at Aldi on June 25, the Sundae Shoppe Mini Ice Cream Cones offer a sweet, creamy snack in a cute little package. These bite-sized cones are tinged with a chocolate candy coating and speckled with roasted hazelnuts for a satisfying treat. Perfect for summer snacking, each package contains 12 cones and retails for $3.99.
10-Inch Bake Shop Apple Pie
There are few things better in life than a homemade apple pie, but Aldi will offer a worthy store-bought alternative starting June 11. That's when the 10-inch Double Crust Apple Pie from Bake Shop will make its grand debut at the chain. Each pie will cost $5.99 and offer 39 ounces of baked apple-y goodness.
Summit Organic Mocktail Spritz
When you don't have the time to spend on non-alcoholic mocktail recipes, Aldi offers a tasty solution for parties and gatherings. Summit Organic Mocktail Spritz hits store shelves on June 25, and each pack of four drinks will run you $5.79. These tempting mocktails are imported from Italy and feature organic ingredients, in keeping with Aldi's food philosophy regarding artificial flavors, coloring, and preservatives.