We Made Chicken Parm Sliders Over-The-Top With Gooey Mozzarella Sticks Inside

Chicken Parmesan may not be a true Italian dish, but it's an extremely popular Italian-American dish. You know what makes it even better, though? Taking it over the top by combining it with two bar food classics: sliders and mozzarella sticks. Recipe developer Patterson Watkins tells us, "For a while there, in my early 20s college days, I sort of lived off chicken Parms and mozzarella sticks." While she has cut down her consumption to some extent in recent years, she still says it's a favorite combo of hers, and one which gave her the inspiration to combine the two in this over-the-top chicken Parmesan sliders recipe.

Full-size chicken Parmesan sandwiches are pretty hefty, so the addition of mozzarella sticks might make for something that Watkins says she "would've had to unhinge my jaw to successfully nosh." With smaller-sized buns, however, the sliders become much more manageable. As Watkins describes her recipe, "Chicken Parm and mozz sticks become one ooey-gooey, cheesy, crispy, melty, saucy mass of absolute yum." We can't guarantee that you won't still make a big old mess when you bite into one of these sliders, but we can (almost) guarantee that it will be well worth the sauciness.