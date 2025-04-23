Messy But Delicious French Dip Sliders Recipe

There are some dishes so elegant and refined that they're meant for exclusively formal occasions and need to be consumed with the utmost attention to table manners. Then there are those dishes that lean into the more laid-back side, those fun dishes that you eat with your hands and dunk into sauce for extra dripping, messy goodness. These messy but delicious French dip sliders, courtesy of recipe developer Patterson Watkins, definitely fall into that latter category. You might get a little messy eating these meaty, cheesy, juicy handhelds, but boy oh boy, you'll think it's worth cleaning up once you taste the layers of rich, savory, peppery, tangy flavors packed in these little sandwiches.

Advertisement

Watkins was largely inspired to create this recipe to remind herself just how satisfying a French dip can be, and she tells us she's in love with the resulting recipe. "I can't remember the last time I had a French Dip. It was long overdue for a revisit," she says. "That cheesy, meaty, au jus-dippable combination (not to mention a wowzer homemade horsey sauce) is so classic and so delicious and so easy to make." Here, she's transformed the familiar French dip sandwich into a potluck-friendly, shareable slider version, one that certainly doesn't skimp out on any savory flavor, from the roast beef all the way down to the au jus dip.