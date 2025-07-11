We often think of desserts as relatively modern inventions, that people deep in the past didn't have the time or resources for such indulgences. But some of the sweets you know best have been around far longer than you'd expect. The history of many of these treats has spanned nations and centuries to reach your table.

You probably don't realize just how old-school these desserts are, from the 8,000-year history of rice pudding to the cheesecake enjoyed in Ancient Rome. And, admittedly, it wasn't the everyday people who likely got to sample most of these desserts. Many of them would have been reserved for those with the money to afford ingredients like sugar and spices, although in parts of the world, these were more readily available.

We're going to look back at the history of historic desserts that you'll still recognize today. They may have changed a lot over the centuries — or in some cases, millennia — but they're still options you'll find on dessert menus, in bakeries, or made in people's homes.