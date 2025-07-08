How Pennsylvania Became Known As The Potato Chip Capital Of The World

Pennsylvania is famous for shoofly pie, Hershey's chocolate, cheesesteaks, teaberry ice cream, and the birth of American democracy. However, the Keystone State claims another distinction as well: it's the potato chip capital of the world.

Why did Pennsylvania become a major potato chip producer? The answer lies in the soil — literally. Its agricultural conditions are ideal for harvesting starchy, low-moisture potatoes, particularly the round white variety, which crisps up beautifully in hot oil. Though Pennsylvania is not in the ten potato-producing states by volume, it yields roughly 8,600 acres of potatoes annually. The proximity between farms and processors allows the industry to grow with efficiency and intent.

The snack's history in the state goes back to the 1800s when fried potato slices gained popularity, especially among Pennsylvania Dutch communities. Families began preparing them at home and refining recipes across generations. By the early 20th century, the groundwork had been laid for the creation of iconic potato chip companies like Utz, which was founded in Hanover in 1921, and Wise, which debuted that same year in Berwick.