How Pennsylvania Became Known As The Potato Chip Capital Of The World
Pennsylvania is famous for shoofly pie, Hershey's chocolate, cheesesteaks, teaberry ice cream, and the birth of American democracy. However, the Keystone State claims another distinction as well: it's the potato chip capital of the world.
Why did Pennsylvania become a major potato chip producer? The answer lies in the soil — literally. Its agricultural conditions are ideal for harvesting starchy, low-moisture potatoes, particularly the round white variety, which crisps up beautifully in hot oil. Though Pennsylvania is not in the ten potato-producing states by volume, it yields roughly 8,600 acres of potatoes annually. The proximity between farms and processors allows the industry to grow with efficiency and intent.
The snack's history in the state goes back to the 1800s when fried potato slices gained popularity, especially among Pennsylvania Dutch communities. Families began preparing them at home and refining recipes across generations. By the early 20th century, the groundwork had been laid for the creation of iconic potato chip companies like Utz, which was founded in Hanover in 1921, and Wise, which debuted that same year in Berwick.
Pennsylvania is home to many favorite potato chip brands
One early driver of success was the widespread use of lard, an old-school cooking fat that adds a distinct savoriness. Good's, based in Adamstown, still uses it in their traditional batches, and Utz hand-fries its Grandma Utz's kettle-style potato chips in lard — a nod to the method that helped build their reputation.
Today, the variety of chip brands keeps Pennsylvania at the top of its game. Martin's, headquartered in Thomasville, is celebrated for its golden, kettle-cooked crunch. Dieffenbach's in Womelsdorf goes bold with sweet potato and hot honey-flavored options and leans into sustainable sourcing. These family-led businesses stand tall beside giants like Lay's and Ruffles while maintaining strong local ties.
Chips may be the star, but the surrounding snack industry reinforces the state's standing. Snyder's of Hanover is a national leader in pretzels. Herr's, based in Nottingham, has expanded from a single fryer to an empire — and even made a cameo on "The Office." Throughout the region, you'll find puffed corn producers, seasoned popcorn makers, and a network of shared resources and expertise.