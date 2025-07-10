Midwestern Comfort Foods You Need To Try Before You Die

Every region in the United States seems to have a signature cuisine. The South has Tex-Mex and barbecue. The Gulf Coast has Cajun and Creole influences. New England has seafood like lobster and shellfish like oysters. But what, exactly, are the Midwestern states known for?

This diverse region is known for its agriculture acumen, with much of the country's corn, cheese, potatoes, and beef being grown or raised in the area. So it's only logical that these fresh, delicious ingredients would be incorporated into their popular dishes. But over the years, the Midwest has accumulated a plentiful supply of creative recipes that incorporate all kinds of ingredients — both those that were homegrown and invented in the U.S. and others that have their roots abroad.

Slowly, the region has become known for a few signature dishes that perfectly encapsulate the homey, comforting, satisfying Midwestern persona. Read on to learn about some of the Midwest's most popular comfort dishes so you can decide which one to try first.