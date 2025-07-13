This Costco Treat Is A Summer Must-Have
A wide selection of free samples and savings on bulk goods are two of the many benefits bestowed upon Costco members. Being privy to new Kirkland Signature products, the store's exclusive brand, is equally appealing, especially after you learn that summer's hottest dessert can be found in the hallowed halls of the warehouse retail chain. Costco fans have been raving about the store's Kirkland Signature peaches and cream bar cake, which made its debut in June. The dessert consists of vanilla cake layers with filling that features a heady combination of peaches and whipped cream. The white chocolate shavings that top the cake are a wonderful finishing touch that adds texture and visual appeal.
If that description doesn't compel you to head to your local Costco right this minute, consider what people are saying on social media. On Instagram, the lightness of the cake and whipped cream along with the pleasant level of sweetness prompted a customer to call the dessert "just amazing." A commenter also admitted, "I bought this yesterday and half is gone already." Over on Reddit, the cake was described as having "a nice tangy kick to it." One fan of it shared, "I ate the entire thing by myself in 2 days." The item sold for $18.99 at the location shown in the Instagram post, though the price tag could be different at other stores. While the possibility of spending close to $20 for dessert may put off some shoppers, fans have claimed that the cake is quite substantial at approximately 2.3 pounds.
How long will Costco's summery treat be around?
Costco has released lots of tasty foods in 2025, including Kirkland extra-crispy French fries and strawberry streusel cheesecake. The new peaches and cream bar cake may earn a place among the chain's most beloved foods, which can be a blessing and a curse for shoppers. Members know that popular items can sell out fast at the store, particularly when it comes to tempting baked goods. In most cases, sold-out items are eventually restocked, but some desserts are only available on a seasonal basis.
It appears that Costco's peachy dessert will only be around for a limited time, but it's not clear how long that will be. You could follow the lead of a Redditor who asked, "Has anyone tried freezing it?" In this case, slice the remaining cake into individual pieces and wrap each piece with parchment paper. You can prevent your delicious cake from picking up a dreaded odor from the refrigerator or freezer by depositing the wrapped pieces into an airtight container before storing them. With this method, your Costco peaches and cream slices might last three months or so before quality begins to decline.