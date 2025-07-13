This Costco Treat Is A Summer Must-Have

A wide selection of free samples and savings on bulk goods are two of the many benefits bestowed upon Costco members. Being privy to new Kirkland Signature products, the store's exclusive brand, is equally appealing, especially after you learn that summer's hottest dessert can be found in the hallowed halls of the warehouse retail chain. Costco fans have been raving about the store's Kirkland Signature peaches and cream bar cake, which made its debut in June. The dessert consists of vanilla cake layers with filling that features a heady combination of peaches and whipped cream. The white chocolate shavings that top the cake are a wonderful finishing touch that adds texture and visual appeal.

If that description doesn't compel you to head to your local Costco right this minute, consider what people are saying on social media. On Instagram, the lightness of the cake and whipped cream along with the pleasant level of sweetness prompted a customer to call the dessert "just amazing." A commenter also admitted, "I bought this yesterday and half is gone already." Over on Reddit, the cake was described as having "a nice tangy kick to it." One fan of it shared, "I ate the entire thing by myself in 2 days." The item sold for $18.99 at the location shown in the Instagram post, though the price tag could be different at other stores. While the possibility of spending close to $20 for dessert may put off some shoppers, fans have claimed that the cake is quite substantial at approximately 2.3 pounds.