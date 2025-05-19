10 Best New Foods Costco Has Dropped In 2025
The best part about Costco shopping — aside from the great prices and bulk quantities of high-quality goods — is discovering exciting new food items with every visit. Whether it's a Kirkland creation that mimics a brand-name favorite, a well-known specialty that's finally earned a spot on the shelves, or a small-company creation that comes out of nowhere to shake up your life, there are always special treasures cropping up for shoppers to find. And when those items are found among the grocery aisles and refrigerator cases, they're destined to become featured favorites for frequent shoppers in search of something incredible to shake up their Costco excursions.
So far, 2025 has brought a slew of fun introductions every month, from the freezer section to the bakery to the candy and snack aisle. Which of these novel acquisitions represent the best new Costco items of the year? This list of 2025 releases is a rundown of the finest food finds for the new year, including staples and special somethings that hold the most promise for sheer enjoyment. Many of these items have garnered great reviews from Mashed! writers, while others are appearing on the radar for the first time. Here's a slick set of somethings that you should be on the lookout for on your next Costco run.
Strawberry streusel cheesecake
If your mouth doesn't water at the sight of the words "strawberry streusel cheesecake," you might want to get your taste buds examined. Every word in that name is a winner on its own; lined up all together, they compound to become a powerhouse new bakery discovery that Costco launched on the public like a sweet sugar bomb. It joins a collection of restaurant-level offerings, that includes tuxedo cake and chocolate mousse-filled cake, to decorate your table with gorgeous goods dessert fiends will find irresistible.
This old-fashioned creation is the latest in a line of cheesecake inventions showing up in the Costco pastry case, a combination of classic cheesecake and a gel topping with strawberries strewn about within, all covered in a blanket of buttery, sugary streusel crumb. Priced at around $27, it's not the cheapest treat you'll ever take home. But knowing the quantity Costco packs into its products, you'll have plenty of cheesecake on hand to justify the cost. Plan to store half in the freezer while enjoying the fresh half if you can't finish the whole thing before the best-by date sneaks up on you. You'll have a secret cheesecake cache to haul out whenever future-you feels the need for a nibble of something present-you was wise enough to stash away.
Kirkland extra-crispy french fries
You may have seen bags of french fries in the freezer section at Costco before, but you haven't seen Costco-specific Kirkland extra-crispy french fries until this year. The warehouse giant jumped into the fries game in 2025 by offering oversized 80-ounce bags of premium potato strips for a thoroughly-reasonable price of around $8. Such a generous quantity will keep you and your family in frozen fries for the foreseeable future, unless you're planning on serving them at a pool party or cocktail get-together, in which case you can cook up the entire bag and make your guests full and happy without having to cash in your gold ingots. Costco is cool like that.
The best thing about these fries (aside from the price, the size of the bag, and the fact that they're readily-available for your next Costco trip) is the flexibility you get for preparing them however you prefer. Traditional oven, toaster oven, fryer, or even the air fryer — it's worth giving every format a test run to see how they work out best. They also feature a crispy coating that makes the comparable to fast food seasoned fries, a fun bonus that's sure to lure curious customers into giving these long-awaited fries a test run.
Chocovia Dubai chocolate
Social media has been all abuzz about the enchanting Dubai chocolate bar featuring a thin shell of tempered chocolate encasing vibrant green pistachio and tahini cream, loaded with crispy strips that sound like potato chips when bitten into. Costco couldn't let its members go into the new year without sampling this international sensation, so it graciously brought Chocovia Dubai chocolate into its catalog of snacks and sweets. Now anyone intrigued enough by this noisy nosh with the neon green goo in the middle can pick up a package and see what the hubbub is all about.
What makes Dubai chocolate so special that it sparked a whole movement online? The tasting notes of rich, creamy ricotta and the phyllo-like pastry shreds called kadaif that add exciting texture that makes for incredible ASMR possibilities. Rather than the full bar you may have seen drifting by while scrolling your TikTok feed, Chocovia Dubai nets you 30 rectangular ingots that replicate the same template in bite-size morsels, all for about $12. With this little beauty highlighted on your receipt, you'll be ready to record your own unboxing clip and go viral with a far more affordable and available version of the internet's 2025 candy bar darling.
JonnyPops organic rainbow fruit stack pops
Getting the chance to cool down your summer swelter with an organic popsicle that's every bit as flavorful as the less wholesome versions should put JonnyPops organic rainbow fruit stack pops at the top of your Costco shopping list for 2025. If you've ever found yourself hoping Costco would have items that are creative, delicious, and better for your body, JonnyPops is one that rises to the occasion. These thoughtful frozen treats remove artificial colors out of the spectrum and add back in natural fruit and vegetable juices to keep the rainbow intact, though looking at the dazzling rainbow hues suspended in icy sweetness, you'd never know there was a difference. They also happen to rank among the finest Costco freezer finds under $15.
Grabbing a box or two of 18 pops for just under $12 means you'll have weeks of frozen fun you can feel good about feeding yourself and your family. And once you taste the juicy goodness beneath the wrapper, you'll be hard-pressed to go back to your usual frozen pop. They also present a trim 45 calories each, and the 10 grams of added sugar come from organic cane sugar and fruit juices. The bigger box bests the grocery store price of $7 or more for eight servings. If you're pop-shopping, you might as well grab a good amount of the good goods for a treat that takes sweet snacking in a healthier direction.
Slice
Soda lovers remember Slice, the super juicy citrus pop from the '80s that came in lemon-lime and orange flavors. In 2000, Lemon-Lime Slice was replaced by Sierra Mist as the new citrus sipper on the block, which was itself replaced by the suspiciously-similar Starry. Cans and bottles of other Slice flavors disappeared entirely from shelves in the mid-2000s, throwing millennial soda sippers for a loop. But in an unexpected full-circle moment, Slice has bubbled back onto the soda scene thanks to Suja Life, the company that acquired the brand. This time, it's a low-sugar prebiotic bubbler that takes after Poppi and Olipop by providing a satisfying soft drink that fits perfectly among the usual canned selections.
Costco got cracking on the case as soon as the reintroduction occurred, adding new Slice to its beverage lineup as a delicious 2025 discovery and a healthier alternative to corn syrup-based sodas. At $13 or so for an eight-pack, it's not the cheapest soda on the circuit, but it does come in at a little less than the other brands. Though the Costco collection is limited to original Orange and Lemon-Lime, the resurrected Slice selections also include Ginger Ale, Cola, Strawberry, and Grape, something to keep an eye out for in future Costco releases.
St Michel French cookies
Unless you have travel plans that take you to Europe, you're going to need a supreme patisserie level treat to make your 2025 really pop. A trip to Costco is the next best thing, thanks to the warehouse picking up St Michel French cookies as an add to its already-substantial selection of baked goodies. Lest you go thinking this package is an American-made knock-off that does its best to capture the spirit of real French baking, rest assured that the St Michel collection comes directly from France, an importing trick that introduces authentic European character into your usual Costco shopping list.
The photo on the canister clues you in on what you'll be getting when you pop the lid; a selection that sounds like a menu at a hoity-toity bakery awaits, starring temptations like milk chocolate and caramel tartlets, classic galettes, charming butter-based petite palmiers, and adorable French button cookies. With a 40-count package for around $11, they're perfect as a gift for the sweet-lover in your life, ideal as a tray-filler for your brunch or dinner party, and an undeniable pleasure if all you intend to do is dig in and enjoy them yourself. Bon appétit, indeed!
Giordano's Chicago frozen single-serve deep dish pizza
Not everyone has a Giordano's Chicago-style pizza house as part of their local restaurant scene, so it's significant that Costco now includes Giordano's Chicago frozen single-serve deep dish pizza in its trove of frozen treasures. The highly popular restaurant recreates its trademark pies in solo serving size to entice outsiders who may not have experienced Giordano's way of doing pizza. The introduction of these smaller pies as a new Costco item for 2025 is a reconfiguration of the larger Giordano's pizza collection previously available at the warehouse.
Unlike the beloved food court pizza you know and love, this freezer-case find isn't one of those super-cheap snacks that makes your purchase a no-brainer. At $119.99 for a four-pack of six-inch assorted pizzas in cheese, pepperoni, and sausage varieties, it's a more prized pick for a sometimes-treat that cautious shoppers might balk at upon first glance. Considering the limited availability of fresh Giordano's pizza and the high prices of having one shipped to your location, it's a frozen box that opens up the possibility of enjoying classic Chicago-style pizza without the pain of booking a flight to the Windy City and hauling yourself to the Midwestern home of deep-dish enjoyment.
Kirkland double chocolate cookies
A modest brouhaha seems to break out every time the Costco bakery introduces a new creation into its midst. So it's only a matter of time before the new Kirkland double chocolate cookies, that showed up on warehouse tables in 2025, cause something of a confectionery commotion, if they haven't already by the time this round up goes live. Even though the rotation seems to change frequently and without notice, Costco usually has spectacular stuff sailing through its bakery section rotation.
What sort of decadent mischief can you get into when you pick up a tub of these luxurious bakes? How about two dozen full-sized chocolate dough-based cookies studded with chocolate chips throughout and sprinkled with powdered sugar for a stylishly sweet finishing touch? The whole 24-pack is priced around $11 and makes a fantastic addition to your home snacking selection. But if you choose to lay them out on a silver platter and add them to the dessert table for an occasion in need of specialty treats, nobody would fault you. In fact, they're likely to ask you how you came about such indulgent treasures — your cue to clue them in on your colossal Costco find.
Carnegie Deli pastrami and corned beef variety pack
Carnegie Deli is one of those mythical names you hear tossed about by people who love to relive the glory days of old New York City, even though the eatery has been thriving and surviving in the Theater District for nearly a century. Now, Costco brings the delicious essence of this iconic sandwich shop to its meats and cheeses in the form of the Carnegie Deli pastrami and corned beef variety pack. Two timeless cold cuts that have adorned countless sandwiches through the generations can now become regular denizens of deli drawers in fridges all across America.
For around the $18 mark, you can load your own sandwiches with a 1.5-pound box that features Carnegie's signature seasoned meats, sliced and ready to pile high on rye bread, kaiser rolls, or croissants to lend a stroke of cosmopolitan charm to your sandwich situation. If you're in the market to learn the truth about pastrami and corned beef and how much flavor you'll find packed into the real deal from an expert operation like Carnegie Deli, you can grab a package in the deli section on your next Costco run. And if you're afraid this may be one of those one-and-done products the warehouse is known for, maybe pick up a second to stash in the freezer for later.
Drizzlicious French toast bites mini rice cakes
Is there any chance you're going to pass up a Costco purchase bearing the name Drizzllicious? Not if you know what's good for you, and since Drizzlicious French toast bites mini rice cakes are probably one of the best-sounding snacks you could ever toss them in your oversized bulk-ready shopping cart, your 2025 shopping prospects are looking a whole lot tastier. Imagine the timeless mixture of cinnamon and maple flavors ... now imagine having a bag in your cart, and opening that bag once you hit the car and snacking your way home again. Costco makes it all possible.
Enjoying these crisps is much easier than making your own authentic French toast from scratch and doesn't require a kitchen full of ingredients. All you need is a current membership and about $7 and you, too, can dive into first-rate 90-calorie crunchers that satisfy your cravings for sweet treats without knocking you off of your fitness pedestal. That's the goal of the Drizzlicious brand: reinventing rice cakes as a snack that's both mouthwatering and mindful, keeping calories as low as possible without making you feel like you're eating a wicker placemat. The inclusion of flax, chia, and quinoa sneaks in the benefits of these so-called superfoods, mixed in with all the tasty enjoyment.