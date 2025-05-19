10 Best New Foods Costco Has Dropped In 2025

The best part about Costco shopping — aside from the great prices and bulk quantities of high-quality goods — is discovering exciting new food items with every visit. Whether it's a Kirkland creation that mimics a brand-name favorite, a well-known specialty that's finally earned a spot on the shelves, or a small-company creation that comes out of nowhere to shake up your life, there are always special treasures cropping up for shoppers to find. And when those items are found among the grocery aisles and refrigerator cases, they're destined to become featured favorites for frequent shoppers in search of something incredible to shake up their Costco excursions.

So far, 2025 has brought a slew of fun introductions every month, from the freezer section to the bakery to the candy and snack aisle. Which of these novel acquisitions represent the best new Costco items of the year? This list of 2025 releases is a rundown of the finest food finds for the new year, including staples and special somethings that hold the most promise for sheer enjoyment. Many of these items have garnered great reviews from Mashed! writers, while others are appearing on the radar for the first time. Here's a slick set of somethings that you should be on the lookout for on your next Costco run.