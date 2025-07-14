How Celebrity Chefs Upgrade Old-School Desserts

Ambrosia has been masquerading as a salad since the 1800s. Inspired by the name used for the food of the gods in Greek mythology, this traditionally consisted of simply sliced oranges and pineapple layered with sugar and coconut. But, over time, another heavenly upgrade arrived in the form of marshmallows. The old-school dessert is also known as "5-cup salad" because a typical ambrosia recipe uses a cup each of five ingredients — mandarin oranges, pineapple, shredded coconut, sour cream, and those good ol' mini marshmallows. It's a Southern staple now, especially around the holidays.

But leave it to Emeril Lagasse to shout "bam!" at tradition. He gives ambrosia a grown-up makeover that skips the marshmallows entirely, and you won't even miss them (we promise). Instead, he brings in cream cheese for richness and brown sugar for a caramel-like sweetness. Lagasse also messes with the "5-cup salad" ratio. Instead, he blends ½ cup of softened cream cheese with ½ cup sour cream, 1 tablespoon and 2 teaspoons of light brown sugar, and 1 tablespoon of fresh lemon juice in a large bowl. Then he stirs in some cherries with sliced oranges and grapefruit, 1 cup of toasted pecans, and a whopping 5 ½ cups of chopped pineapple (basically, just take down an entire pineapple). He places it all in a serving dish, tops it off with a cup of toasted coconut, and has enough for about eight servings. Here's hoping we can be part of that eight!