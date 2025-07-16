This Forgotten British Cake Has A Flavor Twist You'll Never Expect
People outside of the U.K. may be familiar with Bakewell tarts, sticky toffee pudding, and other iconic British desserts that are absolute must-tries. But rest assured there are many less-familiar confections hailing from the country that are tasty, too. Seed cake is a somewhat forgotten yet delicious blast from the past that makes use of an ingredient most often associated with savory preparations: caraway seeds. Despite what the name suggests, caraway seeds are a dried variety of fruit that sprouts from caraway plants, which were originally native to Europe, Asia, and North Africa. (Though the spice is now grown in North America as well.)
Caraway seeds are an interesting choice for baked goods, as they're known for having a potent licorice-like flavor, which is complemented by milder peppery and citrusy notes. The classic British treat that features them is also referred to as Nun's Cake or Bilbo's Seed Cake based on the confection's appearance in "The Hobbit." In terms of texture, seed cake can be a bit dense, which is why it's often enjoyed with some tea. (Some folks think it goes great with Queen Elizabeth's favorite cuppa, Earl Grey.) Traditional recipes also call for the addition of a liquid, typically milk or brandy, into the uncooked batter to avoid stodginess (which means too dense or heavy in British English).
What does seed cake taste like (and why did it lose its popularity)?
If overwhelmingly sweet baked goods are not your cup of tea, seed cake is an excellent compromise where dessert is concerned. While flavor profiles vary according to the recipe, many seed cakes feature a tempered sweetness that's given depth by the herbaceous, savory flavor of the caraway seeds. The sweetness of the cake comes from ingredients like sugar and vanilla extract, though some recipes also call for icing or candied citrus peel.
It's not exactly clear why seed cake isn't as popular as it once was, but the old-timey nature of the recipe likely has something to do with it. Similarly, some find the dense, dry texture a bit challenging in the era of moist and delicious baked goods. The star ingredient, i.e., caraway seeds, also waned in popularity over the years. While it may not hold the sway it once did, seed cake is a wonderful addition to your baking arsenal. And if you're a fan of its bygone flavor, be sure to check out these other old-fashioned cakes that no one eats anymore.