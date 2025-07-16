This Forgotten British Cake Has A Flavor Twist You'll Never Expect

People outside of the U.K. may be familiar with Bakewell tarts, sticky toffee pudding, and other iconic British desserts that are absolute must-tries. But rest assured there are many less-familiar confections hailing from the country that are tasty, too. Seed cake is a somewhat forgotten yet delicious blast from the past that makes use of an ingredient most often associated with savory preparations: caraway seeds. Despite what the name suggests, caraway seeds are a dried variety of fruit that sprouts from caraway plants, which were originally native to Europe, Asia, and North Africa. (Though the spice is now grown in North America as well.)

Caraway seeds are an interesting choice for baked goods, as they're known for having a potent licorice-like flavor, which is complemented by milder peppery and citrusy notes. The classic British treat that features them is also referred to as Nun's Cake or Bilbo's Seed Cake based on the confection's appearance in "The Hobbit." In terms of texture, seed cake can be a bit dense, which is why it's often enjoyed with some tea. (Some folks think it goes great with Queen Elizabeth's favorite cuppa, Earl Grey.) Traditional recipes also call for the addition of a liquid, typically milk or brandy, into the uncooked batter to avoid stodginess (which means too dense or heavy in British English).