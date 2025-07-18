This Popular Burger Joint Has A Major Connection To Texas Roadhouse

Thanks to it's quality steaks, affordable pricing, and unmatched accessibility, Texas Roadhouse has garnered something of a cult following over the years. But that hasn't stopped the company from maintaining a slight air of mystery. The casual dining staple isn't a stand-alone concept like you might expect. Rather, it's part of a larger restaurant group called Texas Roadhouse Inc. Two other brands fall under the company's umbrella, one of which is Jaggers (the third is Bubba's 33).

Less prolific than its predecessor, Jaggers is a small burger chain. It has locations in Texas, North Carolina, Kentucky, and even South Korea. But the largest concentration is in Indiana, where Jaggers got its start. Those of us up to date on our Texas Roadhouse trivia probably won't be surprised by this choice of backdrop. The national steakhouse chain was born in Clarksville, Indiana. As a matter of fact, the restaurant headquarters reside just across the Ohio River in Louisville, Kentucky.

With vibes reminiscent of a Red Robin, Jaggers offers an assortment of scratch-made burgers, chicken sandwiches, tenders, salads, and hand spun shakes (If you want to learn more about what's on offer, we made a ranking of popular Jaggers menu items.) When dreaming up the joint, the company's late CEO, Texas Roadhouse founder Kent Taylor, said he had intentions of rivaling Five Guys, Raising Cane's and Chick-fil-A in one fell swoop (via NRN).