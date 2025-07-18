This Popular Burger Joint Has A Major Connection To Texas Roadhouse
Thanks to it's quality steaks, affordable pricing, and unmatched accessibility, Texas Roadhouse has garnered something of a cult following over the years. But that hasn't stopped the company from maintaining a slight air of mystery. The casual dining staple isn't a stand-alone concept like you might expect. Rather, it's part of a larger restaurant group called Texas Roadhouse Inc. Two other brands fall under the company's umbrella, one of which is Jaggers (the third is Bubba's 33).
Less prolific than its predecessor, Jaggers is a small burger chain. It has locations in Texas, North Carolina, Kentucky, and even South Korea. But the largest concentration is in Indiana, where Jaggers got its start. Those of us up to date on our Texas Roadhouse trivia probably won't be surprised by this choice of backdrop. The national steakhouse chain was born in Clarksville, Indiana. As a matter of fact, the restaurant headquarters reside just across the Ohio River in Louisville, Kentucky.
With vibes reminiscent of a Red Robin, Jaggers offers an assortment of scratch-made burgers, chicken sandwiches, tenders, salads, and hand spun shakes (If you want to learn more about what's on offer, we made a ranking of popular Jaggers menu items.) When dreaming up the joint, the company's late CEO, Texas Roadhouse founder Kent Taylor, said he had intentions of rivaling Five Guys, Raising Cane's and Chick-fil-A in one fell swoop (via NRN).
Jaggers has grown slowly
When Kent Taylor launched the first Jaggers in 2014, he saw it as a creative endeavor through which he could fill a gap in the fast casual dining sector. The new venture — named after his uncle Bill, a jagger-type peddler who had a hand in many businesses — would serve fresh, made to order food. However, despite his honorable mission (and deep pockets backing the project), Jaggers only had 13 locations by late November of 2024.
Jaggers' lack of expansion can, in part, be credited to the COVID-19 pandemic, which hindered the chains already slow progress. Sadly, Taylor also passed in 2021 after falling ill. Jerry Morgan, who took the helm, expressed confidence that Jaggers would grow in the fast casual sphere — especially now that franchising is on the table. Time and consumer demand will tell.
The chain has received some hype on social media from folks who have gotten their hands on the restaurant's food. "Best fast food burger and fries IMO," one person wrote on a Reddit thread. "In terms of value to taste it's a great deal," another wrote. "You can get a double patty burger, large fry, and milkshake for $17. Compared to Five Guys where that would run you closer to $30."