The 4 Best And 8 Worst Marinara Sauces Under $5 Dollars

Using even the cheapest store-bought marinara sauce is easier than trying to make your own. With so many brands offering savory takes on this Italian classic under the $5-mark, you have shelves of options at your disposal when supper time hits and pasta is the only thing that fits, and homemade pasta sauce is a no-go. Whether you add it to your shopping list for your next grocery go around or you make a special trip specifically to grab a supply of spaghetti syrup, you can do it without wondering if you should look into those reverse mortgages Tom Selleck is always talking about.

Since there are so many possibilities in the inexpensive marinara universe, there's bound to be a spectrum of good and bad options. I couldn't in good conscience let any home cook out there go a day longer without knowing which are the best and worst marinara sauces under $5. So I saddled up and sauntered into a few grocery stores in my area to pick up the most prevalent lower-priced jars to give them a sampling and see which versions are prime and which ones aren't worth your time.

In my personal store-bought marinara sauce ranking, I looked at consistency, texture, balance of flavors, and overall quality of each sauce on its own and compared to the others. It turns out there are definite winners and losers in the marinara market, providing a right way and a wrong way to use your sauce money.