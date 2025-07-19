14 Of The Biggest Rice Recalls In US History

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

It should come as no surprise that rice is one of the world's most consumed foods. Numerous cultures count this affordable and filling grain as a culinary staple, with rice playing a primary role in everything from Japanese sushi to Mexican arroz con pollo to Italian risotto. Whether rice is served as a main course or a side, it comes in many shapes and sizes, including jasmine, basmati, and glutinous rice. To put it simply, rice is a staple that is nearly as varied as it is versatile.

To supply the sheer volume of rice consumed each year, food manufacturers process and distribute impressive amounts of this grain to all corners of the globe. But unfortunately, not all of that rice is always safe to consume. Over the years, there have been some major recalls in the rice world after certain brands or varieties were deemed unfit for consumption in some way. Read on to find out more about the biggest rice recalls in U.S. history.