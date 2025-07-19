14 Of The Biggest Rice Recalls In US History
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
It should come as no surprise that rice is one of the world's most consumed foods. Numerous cultures count this affordable and filling grain as a culinary staple, with rice playing a primary role in everything from Japanese sushi to Mexican arroz con pollo to Italian risotto. Whether rice is served as a main course or a side, it comes in many shapes and sizes, including jasmine, basmati, and glutinous rice. To put it simply, rice is a staple that is nearly as varied as it is versatile.
To supply the sheer volume of rice consumed each year, food manufacturers process and distribute impressive amounts of this grain to all corners of the globe. But unfortunately, not all of that rice is always safe to consume. Over the years, there have been some major recalls in the rice world after certain brands or varieties were deemed unfit for consumption in some way. Read on to find out more about the biggest rice recalls in U.S. history.
NatureMills recalled its rice in 2025 due to undeclared allergens
NatureMills US announced a sweeping recall in May 2025. The voluntary recall included specific products sold from December 2023 through May 2025, including rice mixes, soups, spice mixes, and more. Despite the range of different products, they all had the same issue: undeclared allergens.
The products contained milk, wheat, and sesame — all considered major allergens that can lead to mild reactions such as hives to more severe, life-threatening anaphylaxis. However, these were undeclared on the products due to an error in the packaging process. All three substances are included in the list of the nine primary allergens causing reactions in the U.S. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, roughly 6% of adults and children are affected by allergies nationwide, which makes remedying any issues with undeclared allergens an urgent matter.
In this instance, the NatureMills rice recall was defined as Class II, indicating that the products could cause reversible negative effects with a small chance of serious outcomes. Consumers were still encouraged, however, to throw out any of the recalled products — especially if they personally suffered from any food allergies.
Rodents forced Lundberg Family Farms to recall rice in 2024
Lundberg Family Farms announced a recall of one of its packaged rice products in early May 2024 because of contamination with a foreign object that seemingly stemmed from rodents. Rodents are carriers of many diseases that can spread to humans and have been known to spread bacteria that cause foodborne illnesses such as salmonellosis. While slightly more unlikely, some rodents can also spread more severe diseases, such as hantavirus. Rodents are a significant problem in food manufacturing, with Quality Assurance & Food Safety claiming that 83% of respondents in a survey reported at least some concerns about their presence in their facilities.
The Lundberg Family Farms rice that was recalled — Wild Blend Gourmet Rice — is sold by many major grocery chains and online retailers, including Amazon, Walmart, and Star Market. Thanks to wild rice's unique flavor and nutritious reputation, it is a popular purchase. To meet this demand, 4,600 cases of the contaminated rice had been distributed to seven states, including California, Wisconsin, and Maine. Any consumers who had purchased the affected rice were urged to immediately throw it away.
Garland Ventures recalled Freshness Guaranteed chicken fried rice due to listeria contamination in 2023
In late 2023, Garland Ventures recalled nearly 14,000 pounds of chicken fried rice sold under the Freshness Guaranteed brand due to contamination with Listeria monocytogenes. The problem with the 12-ounce trays of fried rice was discovered by the USDA's Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) after reviewing testing results.
Listeria monocytogenes is a type of foodborne bacterium that can cause a wide range of symptoms, including fever, aches, and gastrointestinal distress. Though not usually serious for healthy people, listeriosis can be severe or even life-threatening for children, the elderly, pregnant women, or those with compromised immune systems. Listeria doesn't have any scent or taste, making it virtually impossible to detect without testing.
As it can take over two months after exposure to develop symptoms of listeriosis, the FSIS urged consumers who had already eaten the product to monitor themselves closely for symptoms. Luckily, no reactions or illnesses were ever reported.
Otis McAllister recalled potentially contaminated jasmine rice from Target in 2023
Otis McAllister, producer of some of Target's Good & Gather store-brand rice products, announced a recall of its organic jasmine rice in late September 2023. The voluntary Class III recall was initiated due to the presence of rice weevils. More than 17,000 bags of the contaminated rice had been distributed nationwide to 27 Target distribution centers, making it one of the biggest food recalls in Target's history.
Rice weevils can get into rice at nearly any point in the production process due to their small size. Once the grain has been infested, the weevils will continue to multiply, and the best way to get rid of an infested grain is to simply throw it away. While rice is a common culprit for weevil infestation, they're also often found in other grains such as flour, cornmeal, and oatmeal.
Although finding weevils in your rice can be unnerving, they do not pose a health risk. The recall was classified by the FDA as Class III, or unlikely to cause any adverse health consequences. Consumers who had purchased the potentially infested rice were encouraged to throw it away.
MSI Express recalled rice soup mix containing undeclared milk in 2022
MSI Express, based in Grand Prairie, Texas, announced a recall of its chicken and rice soup mixes in July 2022. The mislabeled packaging contained undeclared milk, which could lead to severe allergic reactions. Cow's milk allergies affect between 2 and 3% of infants and young children, making it the most common allergy for the demographic. While it is fairly uncommon in adults, those with milk allergies tend to have more severe reactions, making undeclared milk particularly dangerous.
The company performed allergy testing on its finished chicken and rice soup and discovered that it tested positive for the presence of dairy. MSI Express determined that it had received an incorrect ingredient from a supplier, resulting in the subsequent recall of more than 16,000 pounds of the Thai-style curry soup.
Its affected soup had been distributed to restaurants, fast food chains, cafeterias, and stadiums throughout both the U.S. and Canada. It had also been sold online. Restaurants were encouraged not to serve the recalled soup, and consumers were instructed to either throw it away or return it to the place of purchase.
Glass fragments in arborio rice led to a Factor 75 recall in 2022
Meal kit company Factor 75 is popular for its convenient, ready-to-eat dishes that take just a few minutes to heat in the microwave or oven. With dietitian-designed meals and options for specific diets, such as high protein or keto, Factor 75's service is a timesaver for busy families or those who simply do not like to cook. In July 2022, however, some of these meals became potentially hazardous.
Factor 75 risotto meals were voluntarily recalled due to the possible presence of glass fragments in the arborio rice. Though the likelihood of injury from eating very small pieces of glass is low, swallowing a larger or jagged piece could damage your mouth, throat, or digestive tract. Chewing even a small piece of glass can also create cuts in the mouth or gums or cause dental damage.
More than 133,000 pounds of rice were impacted in this Class II recall. Factor 75 customers were instructed to discard the impacted meals and were given a $5 credit as compensation (although some customers also reported being refunded entirely for the meals after directly reaching out to Factor 75).
Maple Island recalled Parent's Choice rice cereal over arsenic levels in 2021
In October 2021, it came to light that three lots of Maple Island Inc. rice baby cereal — all sold under the Parent's Choice label at Walmart — contained too much arsenic. The 8-ounce packages of cereal were recalled by the company, and Walmart pulled the product from shelves nationwide. Although Maple Island claimed its tests proved that they were in compliance with the FDA's guidelines, the product had been tested during routine sampling by the federal organization and found to exceed the guidance for inorganic arsenic.
Arsenic is naturally occurring and is found in high levels in the groundwater in many places around the world, including the United States. While small levels of arsenic are found in many foods, high levels or long-term exposure can lead to severe negative health outcomes. Long-term exposure can result in a range of symptoms, from skin lesions to an increased risk of multiple types of cancer.
Arsenic led Beech-Nut to stop selling its rice cereal in 2021
A few months before Maple Island pulled its rice cereal and Walmart discontinued stocking the Parent's Choice product, Beech-Nut Nutrition experienced its own arsenic-induced recall. In June 2021, the baby food company announced a voluntary recall of its single-grain rice baby cereal.
While the rice flour used to make the cereal was below the guidance level for inorganic arsenic, one lot of its finished cereal with specific expiration dates exceeded acceptable levels. The FDA limit for levels of arsenic in baby food is 100 micrograms per kilogram, although there has been a push to reduce exposure to arsenic — as well as lead, cadmium, and mercury — for babies and young children to as close to zero as possible.
The issue was first discovered during routine sampling by the state of Alaska. After the recall, Beech-Nut decided to stop selling the rice cereal completely, as the company was concerned about its ability to source rice flour with acceptable levels of arsenic.
Ajinomoto Foods recalled contaminated chicken fried rice in 2019
Ajinomoto Foods North America, based in Oakland, Mississippi, recalled over 170,000 pounds of its chicken fried rice in late November 2019. The tainted product was potentially contaminated with pieces of plastic, making it unsafe to eat. Small pieces of plastic not only pose a choking hazard, but ingesting plastic can also lead to damage to the digestive tract as it moves through the body. Chewing plastic can also cause dental damage, leading to chipped teeth or injuries to the gums and mouth.
The company was first alerted to the problem when it began receiving customer complaints. Ajinomoto Foods then notified the USDA's Food Safety and Inspection Service to initiate the Class II recall. The yakitori chicken with Japanese-style fried rice had been shipped across the country to Florida, Illinois, Michigan, and Texas, among other states. Customers were encouraged to either toss their rice or return it to the place of purchase for a refund.
Conagra Brands recalled Chef Boyardee chicken and rice in 2019
Conagra Brands recalled nearly 3,000 pounds of its Chef Boyardee microwavable chicken and vegetable rice bowls in March 2019. While consumers may love the product because of its taste and convenience, they were asked not to consume one particular lot of the canned pantry staple after it failed to declare two known allergens: milk and wheat.
The issue was that some of the rice bowls had been mislabeled with the packaging of another Chef Boyardee product — the beef ravioli bowl. The mix-up not only disappointed some customers when they opened the packaging to reveal the wrong meal (especially if they planned to make their own delicious upgrades to the Chef Boyardee product), but it could also potentially be life-threatening for those with severe allergies.
Wheat allergies can be triggered by a wide range of foods, including bread and most pasta. When someone with an allergy consumes a wheat-containing food, it can result in sneezing, hives, an upset stomach, and — though rare — reactions as severe as anaphylaxis. However, no adverse reactions were ever confirmed by the USDA's Food Safety and Inspection Service in relation to this recall.
Choice Canning Company misbranded and recalled FUSIA Asian Inspirations chicken fried rice in 2019
A major recall was announced in March 2019 when Choice Canning Company misbranded chicken fried rice sold under the name FUSIA Asian Inspirations. The problem was first discovered by the USDA's Food Safety and Inspection Service during routine label verification, leading to over 35,000 pounds of the product being recalled due to undeclared milk.
Milk allergies are one of the most common allergies, especially in young children. Undeclared milk can also impact those with lactose intolerance. While this is not an allergy, lactose intolerance makes it difficult to digest lactose (the sugar in milk), which can lead to symptoms like abdominal pain or gastrointestinal upset.
The Pennsylvania-based company had shipped the recalled product to nine states, including California, Georgia, Texas, and Virginia, leading to a recall that impacted many retail stores. No allergic reactions were ever confirmed.
Feel Good Foods recalled vegetable fried rice over undeclared eggs in 2018
Brooklyn-based company Feel Good Foods recalled its vegetable fried rice in October 2019. The rice, which may have contained undeclared eggs, had been distributed to approximately 400 different stores nationwide.
Feel Good Foods had instructed its manufacturer to remove eggs from the product and created new packaging to reflect the change. They later discovered, however, that the formula had not been updated. While not a problem for most people, the mislabeled packaging could be potentially life-threatening to those with egg allergies.
Egg allergies are one of the most common food allergies in young children, but they are less common in adults. Some, however, never outgrow the allergy and can have reactions ranging from mild to severe, like anaphylaxis. To protect consumers and prevent reactions, both Feel Good Foods and the FDA encouraged consumers to throw out or return their fried rice to the place of purchase for a full refund.
Metallic dust particles forced Riviana Foods to recall Mahatma rice in 2017
Riviana Foods Inc. is a leading rice company and a subsidiary of Ebro Foods that operates not only in the United States but also across the world. Mahatma — only one of its many brands — produces a range of ready-to-eat rice products from fried rice to paella to risotto. In early February 2017, Riviana Foods issued a recall for four of its rice products due to the presence of metallic dust particles. The products — including various sizes of yellow rice and a broccoli and cheese rice product — were processed in the company's facility in Memphis, Tennessee.
The voluntary Class II recall issued by the FDA indicated that the product may cause temporary adverse consequences. Though not as severe as Class I, the metal particles in the rice still posed some element of risk if ingested, resulting in the recall of over 11,000 pounds of rice.
Texas Best Proteins recalled Farm to Market Foods rice in 2016 over fears it contained peanuts
In late December 2016, Texas Best Proteins announced a recall of over 25,000 pounds of Farm to Market Foods Cajun Style Dirty Rice. The rice — which was also sold inside food kits — was misbranded and included undeclared peanuts, making it a possible life-threatening hazard for those with severe allergies.
Peanut allergies are among the most common food allergies in both children and adults. In fact, peanut allergy is the most common food allergy in those under 18 and the third-most common in adults. While some people may experience mild reactions, such as hives or itching, others can have potentially fatal reactions when exposed. For those with the most severe allergies, even skin contact can cause irritation.
The recall included both the Farm to Market Foods Cajun Style Dirty Rice sold individually and the Farm to Market Foods Turkey Dinner Kits with specific use or sell-by dates. Texas Best Proteins was alerted to the problem when its supplier's Worcestershire sauce was recalled for possibly containing peanuts. This initiated the Class I recall, indicating that there is a hazardous situation with a reasonable probability of serious health complications, or even death.