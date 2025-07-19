Whatever Happened To Tang Drink Mix?

Food brands come and go, rising or falling in popularity as consumer tastes change. However, this can often leave shoppers wondering what happened to longtime standbys that suddenly seem far less common after decades on the shelves. An excellent example of this is Tang drink mix. Although it might be less prominent than it once was, it's still a widely available product in the United States and worldwide.

Grocery stores and supermarkets across the country stock the powdered orange-flavored drink mix, typically selling the familiar 20-ounce plastic containers for just a few dollars. Even those without access to a store that carries Tang can purchase it online via Amazon and other internet food sellers.

Still, it's hard to argue it hasn't seen a drop in public consciousness in America over its nearly seven-decade existence. That's especially noticeable since its heyday when it was the drink of choice for NASA astronauts in the 1960s and 1970s. Tang even sponsored TV coverage of the first manned flight around the moon. Yet, even then, it wasn't a universally beloved beverage. (Just ask astronaut Buzz Aldrin what he thinks about Tang.)