Rules You Should Know Before Eating At Cheesecake Factory

The Cheesecake Factory has no business being such a successful restaurant chain. Between the overly eclectic cuisine selection, bizarre post-modern decor, and flamboyant cocktail lineup, it feels like it should have been a failed dining experiment. And yet, over 45 years into its existence, The Cheesecake Factory is going stronger than ever, defying industry logic and running over 200 restaurants with more on the way. But the chain definitely isn't a hit with everyone. To make the most of your dining experience, it's important to understand a few rules about The Cheesecake Factory.

Naturally, its namesake confection is a big reason for the popularity, with 17% of the restaurant's sales coming from desserts in 2024. The chain originated as a Los Angeles bakery before expanding into a full restaurant in Beverly Hills in 1978. Instead of settling on one (or even a few) cuisine types, The Cheesecake Factory has more or less followed every popular dining trend with its ever-evolving menu. It incorporates some fine dining elements with higher-than-average prices, but this chain definitely aims to please as many people as possible. That appeal for the masses has helped The Cheesecake Factory enter popular culture — from a shoutout in a Drake song to acting as a regular setting in "The Big Bang Theory" — without TV advertising. Whether you're a Cheesecake Factory superfan or a reluctant occasional patron, here's what you should know before getting a table.