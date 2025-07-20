Aldi's Best Seasonal Items Of 2025 We Wish Were Permanent
Aldi is famous for providing customers with unique and extensive food offerings at low prices. The chain has over 2,500 locations in the United States alone, and 6,600 in 10 countries around the world. Clearly, customers enjoy the Aldi experience. In the past the brand was often associated with frozen foods. However, Aldi has shifted its focus to attract more customers. It now carries organic produce, fresh meats, and even name brands like Rao's and General Mills products.
Like any grocery store chain, Aldi also offers customer-favorite seasonal items. (Its Vista Bay Margarita Hard Seltzers and chocolate peanut butter ice cream made our list of discontinued summer Aldi items we wish would return to shelves.) As the weather changes, so do Aldi's offerings, so your favorites from the winter may not always be there as we dive deeper into the summer months. To help you keep up, we've compiled a list of some of Aldi's 2025 seasonal items that we wish would make a permanent comeback.
Chili lime waffle fries
Starting off our list strong are Aldi's chili lime waffle fries, released to customers in January. Despite the likelihood that this flavor combination would be a hit at summer barbecues, as of July, Aldi no longer carries the fries. Instead, try its seasoned French fries, coated with what it calls "a zesty spice blend."
Clancy's Cinnamon Churros
Clancy's is a pretty popular Aldi brand, and its Cinnamon Churros are always a hit. Customers on one Reddit thread say they taste just like the Taco Bell cinnamon twists. Sadly, this bag of crunchy, cinnamon goodness was only around for a short time this past spring. (Fingers crossed it will be back soon!)
Honey chipotle crusted salmon
Salmon is a really versatile protein, and in January, Aldi offered customers a honey chipotle crusted version by the Sea Cuisine brand. These wild Alaskan filets were perfect for pairing with veggies and rice for dinner (and had 15 grams of protein), but unfortunately, they were only on Aldi shelves for a limited time.
Barissimo coffee
Flavored coffee is a fun way to add a twist to your morning cup. Last spring, Aldi's Barissimo brand offered customers Horchata and Dulce de Leche-flavored coffee grounds that would pair perfectly with your favorite milk or creamer. Sadly, these were seasonal items, but customers can now try Pumpkin Pie Spice or Maple Pecan Pie grounds if they're looking to get into the fall spirit a few months early.
Spicy buffalo and chile verde mac and chees
"Specially Selected" is Aldi's premium line, offering customers a wide variety of gourmet meats, cheeses, and pastas. In late spring, the brand came released seasonal Spicy Buffalo and Chile Verde flavors of its mac and cheese, which are no longer on its website (for the time being, at least).
Lemon poppyseed breakfast bread
Last spring, Aldi transformed your favorite lemon poppyseed muffins into a delicious bread. For now, locations appear to no longer offer Lemon Poppy Seed Breakfast Bread. Instead, you could try Aldi's Specially Selected chocolate chip brioche loaf. (The Specially Selected range is one of the best on our list of the best and worst foods to buy at Aldi).
Frozen cotton candy grapes
Aldi's frozen cotton candy grapes are the perfect summertime snack if you're trying to cool down, but it appears the chain considers them a seasonal item. Aldi stopped stocking them sometime between February and July. As a workaround, it does currently have non-frozen cotton candy grapes, so you could just freeze them yourself at home.
Fun flavored ice cream sandwiches
Every season, Aldi releases limited edition flavors of its Sundae Shoppe ice cream sandwiches, but there are certain ones we wish it made permanent. Back in February, the offered a variety featuring mint ice cream sandwiched between two cookies (think a mint Oreo), and in March it released a special stroopwafel flavor.
Angel food cake
Only around for a short time in the spring, Aldi's Bake Shop Bakery round angel food cake was the perfect base for strawberry shortcake. There's no guarantee Aldi will bring this product back next year, but for now customers can supplement with a pound cake loaf or sliced lemon loaf.