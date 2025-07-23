Old-School Baking Tools That Vanished From Today's Kitchens

Today, many home bakers make an easy pie crust with the help of a food processor. It's fast and doesn't get your hands covered in butter and flour. However, up until this electric appliance made its first appearance in the mid-20th century, cooks used either their hands or a pastry blender to make pie crusts, biscuits, and other pastries. The pastry blender is a hand-held tool with narrow, curved metal or wire blades. The tool was used to cut in (or rather, mix) butter, lard, or shortening into flour.

In addition to not making a mess of your hands, pastry blenders offered another big advantage when making better pastry dough. One of the secrets to making the perfect pie crust with butter is to keep the butter cold while making your dough. A pastry blender keeps warm hands away from butter, so the butter doesn't melt and make your pie crust tough instead of flaky.

The precursor to the pastry blender was the pastry fork. Invented by Anna Mangin, who was awarded a patent in 1892, the pastry fork had sharp, angular tines designed to mix fat and flour. It included a rounded hook on the handle end of the fork which was used to break up clumps of dry pastry. The curved version was invented in the late 1920s. You can still find them today if you want to try your hand at using an old-fashioned pastry blender.