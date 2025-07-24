The State That Grows The Most Mushrooms In The US
There are certain states that are undeniably linked to the food grown or raised there: Florida oranges, Idaho potatoes, and Iowa corn, for instance. However, many might be surprised to discover that Pennsylvania mushrooms also belong on the list. Many people might not realize it, but those buying domestically grown mushrooms very likely have the Keystone State to thank. Both the extent of the industry and how it came to be are unique and fascinating stories.
Pennsylvania grows roughly 60% of America's mushrooms all on its own, primarily in the area around the small town of Kennett Square, southwest of Philadelphia. Per a USDA chart, as of 2021, the state was by far the largest producer in the nation. Only nearby New Jersey and agriculture-heavy California came anywhere close, with roughly 1 to 4 million square feet of production space each, compared to more than 4 million in Pennsylvania alone. In 2017, the industry was churning out revenue of more than $760 million per year.
The area's mushroom heritage dates back more than a century to the late 1800s when local florist William Swayne began growing mushrooms under his greenhouse benches. As Swayne's family business grew, others took notice, leading to the expansive mushroom production still found in the area today.
An ideal location for growing
This historical heritage isn't the only reason mushroom production makes sense in the Keystone State. This food goes bad relatively quickly and needs to be transported in relatively controlled conditions. Historically, Southeast Pennsylvania was ideally located to supply large population centers like Philadelphia, New York, and the DC and Baltimore area quickly. In addition, the region's other agricultural industries help supply the crucial compost and other elements used to grow mushrooms, providing local synergy.
White button mushrooms, a common, versatile choice for lovers of the fungus, are among the most dominant varieties grown in the Kennett Square area. However, Pennsylvania is known for rarer and higher-end types of mushrooms, such as oyster and shiitake, as well.
However, as impressive as Pennsylvania's mushroom dominance is domestically, it pales in comparison to some international producers. China produces more than 10 times the amount the U.S. does, while Italy also doubles up American numbers on the fungi. China's incredibly large population helps create demand for the massive harvest, and Italian cuisine (such as pasta ai funghi) also deliciously and diversely integrates them, too. Even so, when you're enjoying the best mushroom dishes in America, there's a good chance that the star ingredient came from Pennsylvania, America's unofficial mushroom capital.