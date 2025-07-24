The State That Grows The Most Mushrooms In The US

There are certain states that are undeniably linked to the food grown or raised there: Florida oranges, Idaho potatoes, and Iowa corn, for instance. However, many might be surprised to discover that Pennsylvania mushrooms also belong on the list. Many people might not realize it, but those buying domestically grown mushrooms very likely have the Keystone State to thank. Both the extent of the industry and how it came to be are unique and fascinating stories.

Pennsylvania grows roughly 60% of America's mushrooms all on its own, primarily in the area around the small town of Kennett Square, southwest of Philadelphia. Per a USDA chart, as of 2021, the state was by far the largest producer in the nation. Only nearby New Jersey and agriculture-heavy California came anywhere close, with roughly 1 to 4 million square feet of production space each, compared to more than 4 million in Pennsylvania alone. In 2017, the industry was churning out revenue of more than $760 million per year.

The area's mushroom heritage dates back more than a century to the late 1800s when local florist William Swayne began growing mushrooms under his greenhouse benches. As Swayne's family business grew, others took notice, leading to the expansive mushroom production still found in the area today.