In San Francisco, a city celebrated for its ambitious dining scene and devotion to regional specialties, Outta Sight carves out a niche all its own. With locations in Chinatown and on Larkin Street in the Tenderloin neighborhood, one of the best pizza places in America delivers a distinctly West Coast take on New York-style pizza. The concept is clear: a minimal menu, high-quality ingredients, and a come-as-you-are atmosphere.

Eric Ehler, a fine dining veteran with roots in Korean American home cooking and modern California cuisine, and his business partner, Peter Dorrance, launched Outta Sight in 2020 as a pandemic-era pop-up, opening their first brick-and-mortar shop in the Tenderloin in September 2022. What started as a creative outlet during lockdown evolved into a success story. Today, Outta Sight operates two bustling shops beloved by locals and travelers.

Every detail of the Outta Sight kitchen is intentional. The dough undergoes a slow fermentation process, resulting in a crust with a light tang and a tender, chewy structure. The menu is streamlined but inventive, sticking to a few favorites while making room for playful combos. The Madonna, Outta Sight's signature pizza, is topped with fresh and aged mozzarella, marinara, basil, extra virgin olive oil, and dry jack cheese. The Puttanesca — inspired by the iconic Italian pasta sauce — features marinara, capers, garlic, olives, and chili flakes. Rotating specials are the stars; Think burrata and ikura (salmon roe); sweet corn, jalapeño cream cheese, scallions, cotija, and cornbread crumbs; and jerk chicken, coconut cream, mango habanero, mint, and mozzarella.