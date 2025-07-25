These Classic Coke Bottles Are Worth More Than You Think

Not just any glass Coke bottle can bring in six figures at auction. But the Earl R. Dean prototype — the model for the voluptuous shape the modern Coke bottle came to embody — is a singular template, the artful ancestor of future soda bottles and an eye-catching piece of design in its own right. Dean was the designer of the bulbous bottle for the Root Glass Company, which created one of the first versions to incorporate the outward curves and green glass that make these collectibles so iconic in 1915.

The bottle that sold in 2011 was one of two in existence, according to Brad Dean, the creator's grandson, driving up the value and launching a bit of a bidding war. When the gavel at Julien's Auctions in Beverly Hills came down for the last time, the going price was a staggering $240,000. The original drawing of the design also went for $228,000.

The value of vintage Coke bottles like this one demonstrates the lasting thirst for Coca-Cola memorabilia, with bottles sparking particularly fervid interest. Even if the hottest sales have nothing to do with Coke as a beverage, knowing there are collectors willing to spend hundreds of thousands of dollars on a bottle representing the earliest era of Coke's popularity is enough to inspire a search for other bottles that might be worth more than a dime at the bottle return station.