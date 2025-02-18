Coke's Hottest Seller Has Nothing To Do With Soda
The 21st century has been a tough time for soda companies. Americans are drinking less of the sweet, sparkling beverage, as research has revealed the potential health damage it can cause, including heart disease and diabetes. With this in mind, it makes sense that soda makers are looking to expand their offerings. Coca-Cola is among the most successful, with the company's current hottest seller sitting far from the typical bubbly drinks it is known for.
We're talking about the milk brand Fairlife, a unique player in the dairy market for several reasons. It's gone from just $90 million in annual sales in 2015 to over $1 billion dollars today — more than a 1,000% increase. Despite its higher-than-average price tag, consumers can't seem to get enough of the brand, which uses a sophisticated filtration process to fine-tune the milk's content. The result is that Fairlife has lower sugar and higher protein than competitors, and it's lactose-free, making it a perfect option for those who are lactose-intolerant but don't want to opt for non-dairy milk (but if you do, check out the brands like Silk and Almond Breeze that are made from the best ingredients).
Coke cutting back on soda?
It's no accident that Fairlife has become an increasingly prominent part of Coke's business in recent years. CEO James Quincey called Coca-Cola a "total beverage" company (via Bloomberg), and he's invested heavily in soda alternatives. However, Fairlife remains just a small fraction of Coke's $46 billion annual revenue. It's one of many of the company's acquisitions of soft drink alternatives in the past two decades, a list that also includes carbonated water brand Topo Chico, BodyArmor sports drinks, and Honest Tea.
Consumers shouldn't mistake a shift away from soda to necessarily mean healthier options on shelves. Many of the unhealthiest bottled drinks you can buy are non-soda alternatives like juices, teas, or energy drinks. As far as milk is concerned, a Mashed ranking of popular milk brands only gave Fairlife an average score. Still, this middling result had more to do with the high price than the quality of the milk itself.
Only time will tell if Fairlife will continue to occupy its fast-growing position in Coke's selection of beverages. For now, it's just another sign of how this iconic soda company is looking to adapt to changing consumer tastes.