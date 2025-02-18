Coke's Hottest Seller Has Nothing To Do With Soda

The 21st century has been a tough time for soda companies. Americans are drinking less of the sweet, sparkling beverage, as research has revealed the potential health damage it can cause, including heart disease and diabetes. With this in mind, it makes sense that soda makers are looking to expand their offerings. Coca-Cola is among the most successful, with the company's current hottest seller sitting far from the typical bubbly drinks it is known for.

We're talking about the milk brand Fairlife, a unique player in the dairy market for several reasons. It's gone from just $90 million in annual sales in 2015 to over $1 billion dollars today — more than a 1,000% increase. Despite its higher-than-average price tag, consumers can't seem to get enough of the brand, which uses a sophisticated filtration process to fine-tune the milk's content. The result is that Fairlife has lower sugar and higher protein than competitors, and it's lactose-free, making it a perfect option for those who are lactose-intolerant but don't want to opt for non-dairy milk (but if you do, check out the brands like Silk and Almond Breeze that are made from the best ingredients).

