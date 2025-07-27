This Ice Cream Giant Is Behind Walmart's Great Value Brand And Other Freezer Favorites

Store brands can get a bad rap, with suspicious grocery shoppers worried they're sacrificing taste or quality to save a few bucks. However, savvy consumers know that in many cases, the only differences between an inexpensive store brand and a pricey name brand are the packaging and the price. This is precisely the case for Walmart and its popular, affordable ice cream sold under the Great Value brand (not to be confused with the company's new private food brand Bettergoods). These sweet frozen treats are crafted by the same ice cream giant behind Blue Bunny, Halo Top, and other familiar brands.

Wells Enterprises, an Iowa-based food producer that's been churning out delicious treats since 1913. The company has been a Walmart partner for over 30 years, linking up with the retail giant when it was still a relatively little-known regional chain in the late 1980s. Though the popular Blue Bunny brand remains Wells' signature offering, the company acquired Halo Top in 2019, providing a lighter, higher-protein, lower-calorie alternative to traditional ice cream. Those with fond memories of summer ice cream truck purchases will be thrilled to learn Wells also produces the Original Bomb Pop (the red-white-and-blue, multi-flavored popsicle) as well as Blue Ribbon Classics frozen treats, including cookies and cream and strawberry shortcake bars.