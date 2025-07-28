These Are Hands Down The Best Frozen Chicken Tenders To Buy From The Grocery Store

When it comes to comfort foods, you can't go wrong with chicken tenders. Beloved by people of all ages, chicken "tendies" are a staple of fast-food menus, but true aficionados always keep a couple of frozen bags at home. However, not all frozen products offer the same quality, and knowing which tenders to select from the grocery store can save money and spare your palate. In our ranking of frozen chicken tenders from worst to best, Foster Farms Crispy Strips handily earned the top spot over better-known brands like Perdue and Tyson. Described by our reviewer as "crispy, spicy, and a little bit sweet," these frozen tenders are the gold standard when it comes to store-bought options.

Foster Farms got its start in Modesto, California, in 1939, and over time the small family farm evolved into a thriving poultry business. The company offers organic, hormone-free products sourced from humanely raised chickens and turkeys, a practice that yields "big, meaty strips [that] are covered in a generous layer of breading." We believe that these strips outshine those at KFC and Popeye's, and our reviewer even claims, "One could serve these in a high-end restaurant."