This 120-Year-Old Indianapolis Steakhouse Was Peyton Manning's Postgame Haven

Many people have a favorite watering hole or restaurant where they relax after a long day at work. It turns out this includes Hall of Fame NFL quarterback Peyton Manning during his days as an Indianapolis Colt. Manning made it a post-game tradition to visit St. Elmo Steak House, one of Indianapolis' most beloved establishments.

Located just a half-mile from the Colts' home field at Lucas Oil Stadium, St. Elmo has been around decades longer than the team Manning played for when he became a regular there. While it's passed through a succession of owners since opening its doors in 1902, one thing has remained the same: a commitment to high-quality steakhouse cuisine (a far cry from some other local dining options that make Indianapolis the drive-thru capital of the United States).

Manning first made a trip to the establishment at the beginning of his time with the Colts, enjoying dinner at St. Elmo the night before his first training camp. He quickly became a regular, even earning a code to the building's elevator that whisked him to his favorite private dining room to avoid the enthusiastic fans who often packed the bar to catch a glimpse of the quarterback. The staff even installed a TV for Manning to watch his brother Eli, then the quarterback for the New York Giants, play in later games.