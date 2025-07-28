This 120-Year-Old Indianapolis Steakhouse Was Peyton Manning's Postgame Haven
Many people have a favorite watering hole or restaurant where they relax after a long day at work. It turns out this includes Hall of Fame NFL quarterback Peyton Manning during his days as an Indianapolis Colt. Manning made it a post-game tradition to visit St. Elmo Steak House, one of Indianapolis' most beloved establishments.
Located just a half-mile from the Colts' home field at Lucas Oil Stadium, St. Elmo has been around decades longer than the team Manning played for when he became a regular there. While it's passed through a succession of owners since opening its doors in 1902, one thing has remained the same: a commitment to high-quality steakhouse cuisine (a far cry from some other local dining options that make Indianapolis the drive-thru capital of the United States).
Manning first made a trip to the establishment at the beginning of his time with the Colts, enjoying dinner at St. Elmo the night before his first training camp. He quickly became a regular, even earning a code to the building's elevator that whisked him to his favorite private dining room to avoid the enthusiastic fans who often packed the bar to catch a glimpse of the quarterback. The staff even installed a TV for Manning to watch his brother Eli, then the quarterback for the New York Giants, play in later games.
A delicious menu and distinguished clientele
Peyton Manning isn't the only NFL figure who has been spotted at St. Elmo. It's known as a popular meeting and dining spot for team executives, agents, players, media members, and others who flock to town each year for the league's combine event.
Aside from the restaurant's hospitality, a look at the menu reveals why Manning and others love St. Elmo so much. It features seafood like the "world famous shrimp cocktail," several popular cuts of steak (including dry-aged prime options), chops, chicken, and classic steakhouse salads and sides. St. Elmo also serves a mix of signature cocktails, though Manning was notably a beer man, so much so that the Bud Light tap at St. Elmo remains decorated with a Colts helmet long after his departure from the team.
Although it didn't make our list of most underrated steakhouse restaurants in the U.S, there's no doubt Manning (and likely many others in Indianapolis and the world of pro football) would argue St. Elmo belongs there. While Manning may no longer be a weekly presence, his influence lingers, making St. Elmo a top spot for those who'd like to soak in some NFL history while enjoying a top-quality meal.