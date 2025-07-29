The Canned Foods You'll Never Find In Ina Garten's Pantry

It's our opinion that certain canned foods deserve a place in your pantry, and soup is definitely one of them (along with fish, tomato paste, and chickpeas). However, there are also potential advantages if you share Ina Garten's preference for homemade soup. While there are many healthy canned soup options out there, many brands feature an abundance of sodium, along with significant portions of saturated fat depending on which variety you eat. With homemade recipes, you have the final say over ingredients, which can result in a more nutritious meal. In the same token, homemade soups often taste better because they use fresher ingredients, which can be flavored with your favorite herbs, spices, and seasoning.

In the interest of culinary diplomacy, we recommend saving homemade recipes for when you're inspired and relying on spruced up canned soups for busy nights (hopefully The Barefoot Contessa can forgive us). One method involves adding a bit of oil and seasonings to the saucepan prior to heating up the soup. Warming the oil and seasonings together will unleash some powerful flavors, which will be infused into the soup as it's heated. When it comes to bland canned soups, incorporating an acidic ingredient can work wonders. In this case, you can squeeze in some fresh lemon juice once the soup is ready to serve or add your favorite type of vinegar while heating on the stove. Tossing in some homemade croutons can also have an amazing impact on texture.