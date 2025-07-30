This Southern State Grows The Most Watermelon In The US
Juicy and delicious, watermelon is one of the best natural treats of the summer. It fills produce sections at grocery stores across the country. However, many consumers may not know exactly where their watermelon was likely produced. There's a good chance it originated in a state better known for citrus, sunshine, and sandy beaches: Florida.
According to a 2022 USDA chart, Florida produces nearly one out of every three watermelons grown nationwide, accounting for 30% overall. In 2021, that meant more than a billion pounds worth of the fruit delivered to market. That's substantially higher than the second-place grower, Georgia, which produced 20% of the national supply. They were followed by agricultural giants California and Texas at 14% and 11% respectively. No other state reached double digits.
It's easy to understand why Florida is able to hold such a substantial lead when you consider the climate required for successful watermelon growing. These hefty fruits require temperatures of at least 70 degrees Fahrenheit and can tolerate 90-degree weather. Since most varieties take 80 to 100 days to mature, the Sunshine State provides a particularly advantageous environment. In fact, Florida actually has two different growing seasons for this fruit per year, with a break during the peak of the summer. The state produces numerous types of watermelon you may not know exist, such as Sugar Fresh, Captivation, and Joy Ride.
One of many delicious agricultural delights from Florida
Although most people think of oranges when they think of Florida agriculture, some might argue that the watermelon may be the better emblem for the state. While it's the clear top producer of watermelons, California has soared past the Sunshine State when it comes to citrus, producing about four times as much. Florida also produces significant portions of America's bell peppers, sweet corn, and tomatoes, among other crops that thrive in the warm weather and extensive sunshine.
However, in an increasingly globalized food supply chain, it's important to keep things in perspective. The country that produces the most watermelon in the world is China, which vastly outgrows the United States, while India and Turkey also more than doubled up domestic American production.
Between fresh, nearly year-round produce and some top-quality Florida seafood restaurants, it's clear the Sunshine State is a foodie's dream. But no matter where you live, those grabbing a watermelon may be tasting a little bit of that sun and warm weather with every bite of this summer classic.