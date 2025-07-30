This Southern State Grows The Most Watermelon In The US

Juicy and delicious, watermelon is one of the best natural treats of the summer. It fills produce sections at grocery stores across the country. However, many consumers may not know exactly where their watermelon was likely produced. There's a good chance it originated in a state better known for citrus, sunshine, and sandy beaches: Florida.

According to a 2022 USDA chart, Florida produces nearly one out of every three watermelons grown nationwide, accounting for 30% overall. In 2021, that meant more than a billion pounds worth of the fruit delivered to market. That's substantially higher than the second-place grower, Georgia, which produced 20% of the national supply. They were followed by agricultural giants California and Texas at 14% and 11% respectively. No other state reached double digits.

It's easy to understand why Florida is able to hold such a substantial lead when you consider the climate required for successful watermelon growing. These hefty fruits require temperatures of at least 70 degrees Fahrenheit and can tolerate 90-degree weather. Since most varieties take 80 to 100 days to mature, the Sunshine State provides a particularly advantageous environment. In fact, Florida actually has two different growing seasons for this fruit per year, with a break during the peak of the summer. The state produces numerous types of watermelon you may not know exist, such as Sugar Fresh, Captivation, and Joy Ride.