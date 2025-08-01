What Happened To Pizza Pack After Shark Tank?

Self-proclaimed "Mr. Cheese," Tate Koenig, walked onto the "Shark Tank LIVE!" stage during Episode 1 of Season 14, with an idea he was sure would revolutionize the pizza game. However, this wasn't his first time pitching one of his cheese-related inventions to the investors. Koenig previously appeared on Season 12, with the Cheese Chopper, a gadget he designed to chop, shred, and store blocks of cheese. Unfortunately, he didn't make a deal that day, which the Sharks chalked up to a lack of sales and customer feedback. (If you're wondering what happened to the Cheese Chopper after Shark tank, it was formerly available for purchase on the Pizza Pack website but now it has its own web presence.)

This time, he was there to hawk the Pizza Pack, a slice-shaped pizza storage container with all the bells and whistles. In a pitch that was filled with cheesy puns, Koenig described how the collapsible, BPA-free silicone storage container could hold between one and six slices of leftover pizza. Like a true pizza fanatic, he had thought of everything, including slice dividers that double as microwave safe pizza plates and a vent on the lid to ensure the crust doesn't get soggy. Since the product is also freezer and dishwasher safe, you can take leftover pizza and freeze it for a rainy day.