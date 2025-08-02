This Is Hands Down The Worst Burger You Can Order At McDonald's
Sometimes, you bite into a McDonald's burger and think to yourself, "Now this is living!" Other times, it tastes like little more than disappointment. While hitting McDonald's between noon and 2 p.m. or 5 and 7 p.m. might help you score fresher food, at the end of the day, the quality of your experience often boils down to which burger you order. Luckily, we did the leg work by ranking McDonald's burgers from worst to best, so you don't have to suffer through a dreadful meal at the Golden Arches.
Before any judgement was cast, each burger was split down the middle and had a hearty bite taken out of it. It was promptly decided that the wimpy patty and unimpressive toppings of the basic hamburger make it the worst sandwich McDonald's has on offer. Differing from the Quarter Pounder with Cheese, which features a fresh beef patty (which many say produces a tastier burger), the hamburger's patty is frozen and significantly smaller. Lots of folks call the classic burger patties bland and tasteless, and it seems to be designed that way, as the only seasoning added is a touch of salt and pepper. Without the addition of a slice of cheese, it's also noticeably dryer than its siblings. The smattering of ketchup, diced onion, and pickle also does little to improve the sad situation. All around, it's an entirely unremarkable burger.
The basic hamburger is just too darn small! Or is it too expensive?
Aside from the lack of flavor, one of the biggest complaints about the basic McDonald's hamburger comes down to size. To be fair, it is the exact same burger stuffed inside a kid's Happy Meal, so it can't exactly be expected to satiate most adult appetites. Still, the patty is supremely thin and significantly smaller than the bun. This leads to an absolutely pitiful meat-to-bread ratio, unimproved by any yummy sauce or gooey cheese.
As a matter of fact, its sheer tininess has led some people on Reddit to claim it has actually gotten smaller over the years. Others figure the burger has remained the same size, but the price has drastically changed — which doesn't give customers the sense that they're getting a good value. (In case you missed it, the same McDonald's hamburger that can now cost more than $3 once sold for just 15 cents in 1955.) If you're looking for a McDonald's burger that satisfies in terms of size, texture, flavor, toppings, and value, you can't beat the Double Quarter Pounder with Cheese.