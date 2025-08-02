This Is Hands Down The Worst Burger You Can Order At McDonald's

Sometimes, you bite into a McDonald's burger and think to yourself, "Now this is living!" Other times, it tastes like little more than disappointment. While hitting McDonald's between noon and 2 p.m. or 5 and 7 p.m. might help you score fresher food, at the end of the day, the quality of your experience often boils down to which burger you order. Luckily, we did the leg work by ranking McDonald's burgers from worst to best, so you don't have to suffer through a dreadful meal at the Golden Arches.

Before any judgement was cast, each burger was split down the middle and had a hearty bite taken out of it. It was promptly decided that the wimpy patty and unimpressive toppings of the basic hamburger make it the worst sandwich McDonald's has on offer. Differing from the Quarter Pounder with Cheese, which features a fresh beef patty (which many say produces a tastier burger), the hamburger's patty is frozen and significantly smaller. Lots of folks call the classic burger patties bland and tasteless, and it seems to be designed that way, as the only seasoning added is a touch of salt and pepper. Without the addition of a slice of cheese, it's also noticeably dryer than its siblings. The smattering of ketchup, diced onion, and pickle also does little to improve the sad situation. All around, it's an entirely unremarkable burger.