Old-School Cookbooks That Are Now Worth Way More Than You Think

If you've ever rummaged through vintage cookbooks at a used bookstore, found something interesting and thought, "maybe this is worth something," you could have been correct. There are lots of old-school cookbooks in the world, and some resell for a lot of money. That said, it can be tricky to know what makes some of them super rare and valuable. If you suspect there might be a goldmine hidden amongst your cookbook collection, there are a few things to consider before dialing up the appraiser.

A rare book is one that is either out of print, or has been reprinted several times over, causing those early editions to become scarce. For a rare book to have a high resale value, it must also be in demand. First editions of classic or influential cookbooks could be worth a lot because they're both rare and well-known, but two of the most important attributes in determining an old cookbook's worth are perhaps the hardest to come by.

Valuable cookbooks are in good condition. Really valuable cookbooks are in good condition and signed by the author. Really, really valuable cookbooks are first edition printings with high demand, in good condition, and signed by the author. If you have a first edition copy of "The Joy of Cooking" but it's damaged, it won't be worth as much. If Irma Rombauer signed it, however, you'll get major rarity points. Take a look at some of the old-school cookbooks that command top dollar.