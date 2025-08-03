What Name Brand Makes The Sam's Club Food Court Hot Dog?

There's something about a warehouse club that just goes well with a snack or light meal of a hot dog — just ask fans of Costco's famous $1.50 food court hot dogs. The same is true for rival Sam's Club, which operates a fast-food cafe of its own, complete with its own hot dogs. If the dogs seem familiar, you're not imagining it. They're supplied by iconic hot dog maker Nathan's.

Unlike some carefully concealed white-labeling situations, where companies like Sam's Club pay established producers to make store-brand offerings similar to name-brand ones, Sam's openly advertises its Nathan's dogs on its website. The price and brand association is arguably a sign of the cafe's commitment to quality, as Nathan's has been producing all-beef franks for over a century. The dogs trace their roots back to the legendary Nathan's Famous hot dog stand established on New York City's Coney Island in 1916. The brand has grown into a cultural institution over the decades with events like the annual Fourth of July hot dog eating contest.

If you've ever wondered whether the brand of hot dogs sold at the food court makes any real difference to shoppers, social media posts suggest the answer is yes. Reddit users noticed a change years back when the company allegedly switched to a different supplier. If accurate, it's not clear why or for how long. But multiple commenters were not happy. It seems Sam's switched back at some point, however, likely to the relief of Nathan's lovers.