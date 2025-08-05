The Once-Popular Tex-Mex Restaurant That Sadly Disappeared
If you were a fan of Tex-Mex cuisine in the 1990s, chances are you dined at a Don Pablo's. Don Pablo's was known for its affordable food, house-made tortillas, and its kitschy decor that resembled a cinematic version of a Mexican town square. Back in its heyday, Don Pablo's was a well-known franchise boasting 120 restaurants, making it the second most popular Mexican restaurant franchise behind Chi-Chi's. Yet, a variety of factors led to the chain's demise.
The last Don Pablo's closed in June 2019. Nevertheless, Don Pablo's is fondly remembered by diners who frequented the establishment. On Reddit, Don Pablo's fans swap stories of what made the restaurant so unique. "The one I knew had a WORKING FOUNTAIN in the middle of the room," a Don Pablo's fan exclaims, adding, "It was MAGNIFICENT." Fans wax nostalgically about the chain's menu items like queso and Southern spoonbread. Some Reddit users take to the platform's threads on salsa to find the restaurant's closely-guarded recipe, which one Don Pablo's fan claimed was the best they've ever had. Needless to say, the restaurant was quite popular. So, what happened?
The downfall of a Tex-Mex icon
DF&R Restaurants, known for steakhouse chain, Harrigans, first opened Don Pablo's in Lubbock, Texas, in 1985. During its formative years, this Tex-Mex establishment was well-received and experienced rapid growth in the mid-1990s. In 1995, DF&R sold Don Pablo's to Apple South Inc. (later known as Avado Brands), owner of Applebee's. Avado would grow the Don Pablo's franchise to a whopping 120 restaurants in under 10 years, but sometimes, rapid growth isn't always a good thing. Avado had difficulty keeping up with its expanding portfolio, and eventually filed for bankruptcy in 2004 and again in 2007. The number of Don Pablo's locations dropped sharply to 45.
Don Pablo's changed hands multiple times, and the lack of consistency was hard on the brand. It was purchased by Rita Restaurant Corp. after Avado's bankruptcy. Food Management Partners acquired the chain in 2014. The constant changes, coupled with the rise of fast-casual Mexican chain restaurants like Chipotle, added to Don Pablo's troubles. Though Don Pablo's parent companies changed, the restaurant refused to adapt to to the digital age, opting out of a heavy social media presence and online ordering. Unfortunately, 2017 proved a pivotal year for Don Pablo's, and the brand filed for bankruptcy. Just two years later, the last location closed in Deptford, New Jersey, making Don Pablo's a relic of the past.