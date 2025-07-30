The Best Items New To Costco In August 2025

Costco is not just a store. It's a warehouse retail institution. While the many joys of a Costco shopping excursion are undeniable (from free samples to the iconic food court fare like its delicious pizza), you can also find lots of amazing products and deals by visiting the store's website. To this end, we've compiled a list of the most intriguing new products for August, including a black truffle collection, a set of all-purpose glassware, a tropical fruit assortment, a candle collection, a 3-pack of extra virgin olive oil, a 13-pieced cookware set, and a portable pizza oven.

Keep in mind that with the exception of the Nexgrill Ora Pizza Oven, all the items included on our list are online-only specials, meaning they likely won't be found in stores. Additionally, the Baobab Candle Collection is listed as a member exclusive, which means that only shoppers with Costco memberships can buy it online. Now, you have another great perk to look forward to among the bevy of Costco membership benefits.