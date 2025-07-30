The Best Items New To Costco In August 2025
Costco is not just a store. It's a warehouse retail institution. While the many joys of a Costco shopping excursion are undeniable (from free samples to the iconic food court fare like its delicious pizza), you can also find lots of amazing products and deals by visiting the store's website. To this end, we've compiled a list of the most intriguing new products for August, including a black truffle collection, a set of all-purpose glassware, a tropical fruit assortment, a candle collection, a 3-pack of extra virgin olive oil, a 13-pieced cookware set, and a portable pizza oven.
Keep in mind that with the exception of the Nexgrill Ora Pizza Oven, all the items included on our list are online-only specials, meaning they likely won't be found in stores. Additionally, the Baobab Candle Collection is listed as a member exclusive, which means that only shoppers with Costco memberships can buy it online. Now, you have another great perk to look forward to among the bevy of Costco membership benefits.
Winter Truffle Gourmet Gift Set with Truffle Slicer
Truffles are an irresistible food, as their rich, earthy flavor infuses recipes with ample umami. With Costco's Winter Truffle Gourmet Gift Set, you get two whole winter black truffles with a slicing tool, a bottle of black truffle oil, a cannister of black truffle salt, and carpaccio (thin black truffle slices in oil). This item certainly isn't cheap at $279.99, but it's perfect for the gourmand in your life.
Fortessa Trevi Beer/All Purpose 17.6oz Glasses, Set of 4
These attractive Fortessa Trevi Glasses hold 17.6 ounces of beer, wine, or any beverage you desire. Both practical and aesthetically pleasing, this glass set retails for $36.99 and is the perfect accompaniment to outdoor dinner parties. Fortessa Trevi Glasses are also dishwasher-safe and free of harmful BPAs, a chemical found in plastics and resins that's been linked to negative health effects in children and adults.
Tropical Fruit Box Summer Luxe Fruit Gift Box
Retailing for $99.99, the Tropical Summer Luxe Fruit Gift Box contains one Pinkglow pink pineapple, one rambutan, a golden papaya, and a dragon fruit along with four passion fruits and two tamarinds. In case you're unfamiliar, tamarind is a tropical fruit known for its sweet and sour flavors that's quite popular in Thai and Indian cuisines, whereas rambutan is similar to lychee fruit, albeit larger and with a hairier exterior.
Baobab Candle Collection Max 10
If your abode is sorely lacking in ambiance this summer, the Baobab Candle Collection is an excellent Costco splurge at $112.99. The ten hand-crafted candles in this collection offer an array of scents, ranging from saffron, bergamot, and rum to acai berry, ginger, and grapefruit. With a maximum burn time of 60 hours, this collection is perfect for setting the mood during parties or a quiet evening at home.
Terra Delyssa First Cold Press Extra Virgin Olive Oil, 25.5 fl oz, 3-pack
Available in packs of three for $34.99, Terra Delyssa First Cold Press Extra Virgin Olive Oil is a veritable steal. Each bottle in this 3-pack contains 25.5 fluid ounces of oil, which is exclusively derived from naturally grown Tunisian olives. (At one point, Costco offered Terra Delyssa extra virgin olive oil in a 208-liter drum that retailed for a dizzying $1,189.99!)
All-Clad D3 13-piece Stainless Steel Cookware Set
The All-Clad 13-piece Stainless Steel Cookware Set is certainly an investment at $799.99, but your cooking needs will be fully covered with this quality Costco buy. The collection includes three frying pans and two saucepans, plus one sauté pan, stock pot, and steamer insert. Except for the frying pans, all cookware comes with an accompanying lid.
Nexgrill Ora 16 Pizza Oven with Auto-Rotating Pizza Stone
A pizza stone can yield restaurant quality pie at home, which is why the Nexgrill Ora Pizza Oven with Auto-Rotating Pizza Stone is such a great buy. For $289.99 you get the 16-inch portable oven and stone, plus a pizza peel to efficiently extract your carefully crafted pies.