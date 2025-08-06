How Corn And Onions Sparked The Largest US Food Recall Of 2018

Research shows that many consumers are unaware of food recall alerts, which prevents them from taking the proper protective measures. It's even harder to keep up when the cause for concern involves ingredients that may have been used in a wide range of products for sale in numerous locations. That's precisely what happened in 2018, when McCain Foods enacted a recall of every item that originated from its Colton, California, food processing plant. Featured in our list of the biggest corn recalls in U.S. history, this incident resulted from concerns about food contaminated with listeria and salmonella bacteria. It's estimated that more than 99 million pounds of food could have been tainted.

Produce was at the heart of this massive recall, including onions, corn, and other vegetables. Several retailers were impacted, such as Trader Joe's, Walmart, and Whole Foods. These businesses sold prepared salads containing potentially contaminated corn. Potentially unsafe food also made its way to school and hospital cafeterias, airlines, convenience stores, and even rations provided to the military. Along with salads, soups, dips, pizzas, cheesesteaks, and pasta were also affected.