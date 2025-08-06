How Corn And Onions Sparked The Largest US Food Recall Of 2018
Research shows that many consumers are unaware of food recall alerts, which prevents them from taking the proper protective measures. It's even harder to keep up when the cause for concern involves ingredients that may have been used in a wide range of products for sale in numerous locations. That's precisely what happened in 2018, when McCain Foods enacted a recall of every item that originated from its Colton, California, food processing plant. Featured in our list of the biggest corn recalls in U.S. history, this incident resulted from concerns about food contaminated with listeria and salmonella bacteria. It's estimated that more than 99 million pounds of food could have been tainted.
Produce was at the heart of this massive recall, including onions, corn, and other vegetables. Several retailers were impacted, such as Trader Joe's, Walmart, and Whole Foods. These businesses sold prepared salads containing potentially contaminated corn. Potentially unsafe food also made its way to school and hospital cafeterias, airlines, convenience stores, and even rations provided to the military. Along with salads, soups, dips, pizzas, cheesesteaks, and pasta were also affected.
What led to the enormous McCain Foods recall?
The ability to reduce your risk of food poisoning partly depends on the characteristics of the food and the circumstances in which you encounter it. For instance, you can toss green potatoes and apply caution with buffet-style dining. However, you can't always protect yourself from problematic foods, especially when they don't provide obvious signs of spoilage or contamination. Fortunately for McCain Foods and the many consumers impacted, there were no reported illnesses linked to the 2018 recall. While most healthy adults can withstand bouts of foodborne illness without lasting damage, listeria and salmonella infections can cause major health complications in pregnant people and those with decreased immune function.
As for the cause of the bacteria outbreak, it doesn't appear that McCain Foods ever provided an official reason. However, the Colton, California, plant at the heart of the incident was closed just months after the recall was announced. The closure may have resulted from concerns about fully eliminating the listeria, as that is notoriously difficult to do at buildings that process food. Both salmonella and listeria are found in numerous products, including raw meats, fruits, and vegetables, and contamination can sometimes result from exposure to animal waste products.